News in Pics, August 31, 2021: Best pics from around the world
UPDATED : Aug 31 2021, 07:16 ISTTaliban | United States | Afghanistan | Kabul | World news | Canada | Elections | Mexico | Covid-19 | Coronavirus | California | Tropical Storm |
Army Major General Chris Donahue, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, steps on board a transport plane as what the XVIII Airborne Corps calls the last Soldier to leave Kabul, Afghanistan August 30, 2021 in a photograph using night vision optics. Credit: XVIII Airborne Corps/Handout via Reuters
Canada's New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh gives a speech to supporters during his election campaign tour at Transfer Beach Park in Ladysmith, British Columbia, Canada. Credit: Reuters Photo
A volunteer checks a student's temperature before entering a school, as in-person classes return after over a year of online lessons as the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak continues, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Credit: Reuters Photo
Fire crews ride on the back of a truck as they prepare to battle the Caldor Fire in South Lake Tahoe, California. The fire continues to advance towards South Lake Tahoe and a red flag warning has been issued as high winds begin to kick up. Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP
Children play in floodwater in Kiln, Mississippi. Tropical Storm Ida made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane yesterday in Louisiana and brought flooding and wind damage along the Gulf Coast. Credit: Sean Rayford/Getty Images/AFP
A first group of 149 Afghan evacuees landed late August 30, 2021 in North Macedonia, where they will stay for a few months pending resettlement elsewhere. Credit: AFP Photo
A cardboard sculpture of a Lego character wearing a gas mask is displayed in 29-year-old artist Monami Ohno's room in Tokyo, Japan. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope - August 31, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Aug 31 2021, 06:11 ISTAries Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
Aries | The time has come for you to make some introspection and rearrange your goals. Hasty speech, words spoken in anger cause problems at work today. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 9
Taurus | A colleague or business partner could prove troublesome. Home-life brings joy. You will have original ideas, worth implementing, so take your time to put it all together and make a presentation. Lucky Colour: Gold. Lucky Number: 2
Gemini | Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked recently. Health needs care. Profitable phase from a financial standpoint. Means to increase your income will arise and new investments will be profitable. Lucky Colour: Amber. Lucky Number: 6
Cancer | A time of change, growth and renewal. A day to watch out for an old foe. Expenditure rises. You may have a hidden detractor who wants to prove you wrong, so beware. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 1
Leo | Time to keep a check on your impulsive nature today. Not a day for confrontations. Attending an industry event, trade show or convention brings an interesting proposition. A partnership can be formed. Lucky Colour: Teal. Lucky Number: 7
Virgo | Time and energy devoted to work and financial matters You may have a heavy workload today. Property investments will pay off. Look into challenging situations that will test your mettle and abilities. Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 3
Libra | Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Lucky Colour: Violet. Lucky Number: 5
Scorpio | Travel will result in new romantic attractions You are ready for the new and unusual! Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Your charismatic personality will make you the centre of attention at social events today. Lucky Colour: Silver. Lucky Number: 2
Sagittarius | A trip to the sea beckons. Rewards, gifts, or money from investments or taxes can be expected. You are emotionally handicapped today. So take life as it comes and have a blast. Lucky Colour: Navy-Blue. Lucky Number: 6
Capricorn | A day when you could make important insights. Siblings prove supportive, withdrawing from a sensitive situation is not healthy. You need to communicate more with friends and colleagues. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 8
Aquarius | A friend could be a secret admirer as well. If you stop blowing your own trumpet, it becomes evident. Your analytical skills and logical approach are not going to help in matters of the heart. Lucky Colour: Jade. Lucky Number: 4
Pisces | Holiday plans need working out, while an old foe turns friend. Shopping proves therapeutic! There is a valid reason for everything that happens today although it may not become clear for quite some time. Lucky Colour: Opal. Lucky Number: 9
In Pics | Krishna Janmashtami celebrated across India
UPDATED : Aug 30 2021, 17:41 IST
Krishna Janmashtami | mathura | Festival | Lord Krishna | India News | Covid-19 |
People thronged temples, dressed children in Lord Krishna's attire, and expressed devotion to idols of the Lord across the country on Monday to mark Janmashtami, the birth anniversary of Hindu god Krishna. Many temples imposed curbs to avoid crowding amid fears of Covid-19 spread ahead of festivals.
Krishna idol decorated with stories of Krishna life for Krishna Janmashtami (Gokulashtami) celebrations in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo
Sri Krishna Janmashtami (Gokulashtami) celebrations at ISKCON in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo
Devotees visit the illuminated Durgiana Temple on the eve of 'Janmashtami' festival marking the birth of Lord Krishna, in Amritsar. Credit: AFP Photo
Devotees seek blessings of Lord Krishna on 'Janmashtami' festival at an ISKCON temple in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo
Children dress up as Radha and Krishna on the 'Janmashtami' festival in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo
Krishna idol decorated with stories of Krishna life for Krishna Janmashtami (Gokulashtami) celebrations in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo
Priests pour holy water on the idols of Lord Krishna and goddess Radha during the festival of Janmashtami, marking the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, at a temple in Ahmedabad. Credit: Reuters Photo
Devotees pay respect to an idol of Lord Krishna during the 'Janmashtami' festival marking the birth of Krishna at a temple in Amritsar. Credit: AFP Photo
Devotees throng to pay obeisance to Lord Krishna at Sri Krishna Janambhoomi temple ahead of the 'Janmashtami' festival, in Mathura. Credit: PTI Photo
Indian athletes shine at Tokyo Paralympics 2020: See pics
UPDATED : Aug 30 2021, 11:15 IST
Paralympics | Tokyo 2020 | India News | Sports News |
India cheered as its medal tally at the Paralympics 2020 kept increasing on Monday with a historic gold win by Avani Lekhara in AR shooting. Here's a look at the winners so far.
Bhavinaben Patel opened India's account at the Paralympics on Sunday and scripted history by becoming the first Indian table tennis player to secure a medal in the Paralympics after she entered the semifinals with a stunning straight-game win over world number 5 Borislava Peric Rankovic of Serbia in the women's singles Class 4 event. She won a silver medal. Credit: PTI Photo
Nishad Kumar clinched a silver medal in the men's high jump T47 event in the Paralympics with an Asian record effort. Credit: AFP Photo
Discus thrower Vinod Kumar clinched a bronze medal in the men's F52 event with an Asian record to give India its third medal in Tokyo Paralympics. Credit: PTI Photo
Shooter Avani Lekhara on Monday became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics, firing her way to the top of the podium in the R-2 women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event. Credit: Reuters Photo
Discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya clinched a silver medal in the men's F56 event in the Paralympics on Monday as athletics remained India's happy hunting ground at the Games. Credit: Twitter
Two-time gold-winning javelin throw veteran Devendra Jhajharia clinched a stupendous third Paralympic medal, a silver this time. Credit: Twitter
Sundar Singh Gurjar chipped in with a bronze, finishing behind Jhajharia in the men's javelin throw F46 final. Credit: AP Photo
News in Pics, August 30, 2021: Best pics from around the world
UPDATED : Aug 30 2021, 05:55 ISTHurricane | United States | Afghanistan | Greece | Wildfire | Formula 1 | Mexico |
US service members act as pallbearers for the service members killed in action during operations at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters photo
Tourists from New York walk through rain and high winds on Canal Street in New Orleans, Louisiana on August 29, 2021 during Hurricane Ida. Credit: AFP Photo
Police use tear gas to disperse thousands of protesters in Athens' Syntagma Square opposing the government's plan for mandatory vaccination by health workers against the Covid-19 virus, on August 29, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo
A CalFire hand crew member knocks down a hotspot on the east side of the Caldor Fire near Twin Bridges, California. Credit: Reuters photo
A woman and her daughter are seen at a traffic circle turned into a monument by families and social collectives to demand justice and homage to victims of forced disappearances in Guadalajara, state of Jalisco, Mexico. Credit: AFP Photo
F1 dirvers drive behind the safety car during preliminary laps as the race is postponed over rainy weather during the Formula One Belgian Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit. Credit: AFP Photo
A view shows swollen Cuale river waters after that Hurricane Nora pounds Mexico coast with heavy rains and strong winds in Puerto Vallarta, in Jalisco state, Mexico. Credit: Reuters photo