News in Pics, July 25, 2022: Best photos from the world
A biker performs tricks at Kavouri beach during a heatwave near Athens, Greece. Credit: Reuters photo
Pope Francis is greeted by Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and dignitaries as he arrives at the Edmonton International Airport near Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Credit: Reuters photo
Boys push their motorcycle after it was stopped on a flooded street, following heavy rains during the monsoon season in Karachi. Credit: Reuters photo
A firefighter works to extinguish the Oak Fire as it burns near Darrah in Mariposa County, California. Credit: Reuters photo
Women from the Shi'ite community leave the Sakhi Shah-e Mardan Shrine and mosque in Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo
Icebergs float in Baffin Bay near Pituffik, Greenland on July 18, 2022 as captured on a NASA Gulfstream V plane while on an airborne mission to measure melting Arctic sea ice. Credit: AFP Photo
People participate in the the 9th annual NYC Bodypainting Day at Union Square in New York. Credit: AFP Photo
World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra wins India's first silver medal
Tokyo Olympics javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra ended India's 19-year-long wait for a medal at the World Athletics Championships after he clinched the silver medal at 2022 meet with a historic throw of 88.13m.
Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, once again scripted history by clinching a historic silver at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon. Credit: AFP Photo
The 'Golden Boy' of India, recorded a distance of 88.13m and secured the second position, to settle with silver. Credit: AP Photo
This was India's second medal at the World Championships and the first podium finish since Anju Bobby George won a bronze medal in long jump at Paris in 2003. Credit: AP Photo
Chopra's best effort of 88.13m in the final at the Hayward Field was short of Anderson Peters' gold medal-winning mark of 90.54m while Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch won the bronze with 88.09m. Credit: AP Photo
It was only the fifth time that the javelin throw final was won with a 90m-plus throw in the 18 editions of the World Championships. Credit: Reuters Photo
Another Indian javelin thrower -- Rohit Yadav -- finished 10th with a best attempt of 78.72m, which came in his third attempt. His two earlier attempts measured 77.96m and 78.05m. Credit: Reuters Photo
Silver medalist Neeraj Chopra of Team India, gold medalist Anderson Peters of Team Grenada, and bronze medalist Jakub Vadlejch of Team Czech Republic pose after competing in the Men's Javelin Final. Credit: AFP Photo
Silver medalist Neeraj Chopra of Team India, gold medalist Anderson Peters of Team Grenada, and bronze medalist Jakub Vadlejch of Team Czech Republic pose on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Men's Javelin Final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon. Credit: AFP Photo
Neeraj Chopra of Team India reacts after competing in the Men's Javelin Throw Final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22. Credit: AFP Photo
Neeraj Chopra reacts after winning silver in the men's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships. Credit: AP/PTI Photo
In Pics | President Ram Nath Kovind's farewell function
President Ram Nath Kovind's farewell function was organised at the Central Hall of the Parliament on July 23. The function saw members from both houses attended by members of both houses. MPs from most of the opposition parties, including the Congress, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), attended Kovind's farewell function.
Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind delivers his farewell address during a function at Parliament House in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and others during a farewell function of the outgoing president, at Parliament House in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a ceremonial procession to attend the farewell function of the outgoing president, at Parliament House Complex in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu greets Ram Nath Kovind at the latter's farewell ceremony at Parliament House, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
President Ram Nath Kovind being felicitated by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during the farewell function at Parliament House in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
President Ram Nath Kovind delivers his farewell address during a function at Parliament House in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchange greetings during the latter's farewell function at Parliament House in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
President Ram Nath Kovind being presented the 'Vidai Sandes' scroll by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during the farewell function at Parliament House in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla greet the outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind at Parliament House in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during the farewell function for the outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind, at Parliament House, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
President Ram Nath Kovind with Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during the farewell function for the outgoing president, at Parliament House, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Today's Horoscope - July 25, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries: Checking into a relaxation resort could give unexpected results! Your partner inspires you. You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Lucky Colour: Cream. Lucky Number: 7.
Taurus: Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. Your imagination is stimulated. Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. Lucky Colour: Scarlet. Lucky Number: 5.
Gemini: New opportunities bring pleasant surprises today. Steer clear of hypersensitive folks. You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Lucky Number: 6.
Cancer: There may be changes in business plans today. Some will make a major purchase for the home. Watch out for the office sneak. Take advantage of the opportunities that present themselves. Put your efforts into being creative. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 2.
Leo: With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 4.
Virgo: Be on your best behaviour. This is a great day for a family outing or just a drive. Be careful not to take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level. Lucky Colour: Fuchsia. Lucky Number: 3.
Libra: Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results – risk-taking is not something you need to be wary of. You will come across something inspirational. It will really help you refocus. Lucky Colour: Tomato-red. Lucky Number: 8.
Scorpio: Be careful of your health and pay attention to any telltale signs of illness- mostly exhaustion due to overwork and stress. Avoid the need to speak out as strongly as you usually do and you'll fare much better. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 2.
Sagittarius: Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. Lucky Colour: Salmon-pink. Lucky Number: 1.
Capricorn: Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make better working routine. Lucky Colour: Plum. Lucky Number: 7.
Aquarius: Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network. Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 4.
Pisces: A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. Lucky Colour: Mango. Lucky Number: 5.
In Pics: Wildfires rage across US, Europe
Major wildfires in Europe are starting earlier in the year, becoming more frequent, doing more damage and getting harder to stop.
A mass migration of Europeans from the countryside to cities in recent decades has left neglected woodland at the mercy of the droughts and heat waves that are increasingly common amid global warming.
Firefighters struggle to extinguish a forest fire near the beach resort of Vatera, on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos, Greece. Credit: AP Photo
Destroyed property is left in its wake as the Oak Fire chews through the forest near Midpines, northeast of Mariposa, California. Credit: AFP Photo
A burnt tractor and a car in a forest ravaged by a wildfire near Pyla sur Mer in Gironde, southwestern France. Credit: AFP Photo
Firefighters water a forest fire close to the village of Opatje Selo, western Slovenia. Credit: AFP Photo
Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire next to the village of Tabara, near Zamora, northern Spain. Credit: AFP Photo
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at Eiriz in Baiao, north of Portugal. Credit: AFP Photo
The Electra wildfire burns through a forest on a hillside near Jackson, California. Credit: Reuters Photo
A firefighter works to extinguish a forest fire, during a heatwave, near Thiendorf, north of Dresden, Germany. Credit: Reuters Photo