News in Pics, June 3: Best photos from around the world
A fierce blaze broke out at a refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. Credit: AFP Photo
Nicaraguan police moved to arrest opposition leader Cristiana Chamorro Wednesday, raiding her home after a warrant was issued based on money laundering claims made by President Daniel Ortega's government. Credit: AFP Photo
Colombian protesters made cautious overtures towards the government Tuesday in talks seeking to end weeks of violent social unrest that has left dozens of people dead and hundreds injured. Credit: AFP Photo
A Brood X cicada crawls amid a pile of cicada husks at the base of a tree in Princeton, New Jersey. Credit: Reuters Photo
Guests applaud at the end of a performance of the West End show 'The Show Must Go On' at the Palace Theatre, amid the spread of coronavirus in London. Credit: Reuters Photo
Demonstrators block a road during a protest, after Lebanon's Central Bank said it would stop bank withdrawals from dollar accounts at low fixed rate, in Beirut, Lebanon June 3, 2021. Credit: Reuters Photo
Children pose for a photo after playing soccer in a street at the neighborhood of Ceilandia in Brasilia. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope - June 3, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it's just a waste of precious energy. Don't rely too much on other people's commitments, as you may be let down. Take precautions against seasonal allergies. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 5
Taurus | You may find new avenues opening up which will prove highly beneficial for you. Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings. Watch out for petty, jealous people who may try to sabotage your good work or try to put you down. Lucky Colour: Green. Lucky Number: 3
Gemini | Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't. Lucky Colour: Pink. Lucky Number: 8
Cancer | Make sure that you are not judging new faces on the standards that others kept to in your past. A setback in your career could actually turn out to be a blessing in disguise as it gives you the chance to look at other options. Lucky Colour: Lavender. Lucky Number: 2
Leo | Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally. A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. Old contacts could well spell trouble in business this week. Lucky Colour: Cream. Lucky Number: 6
Virgo | You've sorted out so much in your life recently, Have fun with friends and accept new social offers. Cancelled travel plans can reveal a better offer you've never considered. Money may be hard to get your hands on today so try to have a backup plan. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 4
Libra | You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum Watch out. Try not to go over the top. A male member in the family needs your time and attention. Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home. Lucky Colour: Green. Lucky Number: 7
Scorpio | You are intelligent and discerning but sometimes it is good to listen to your heart and not your head. Patience on your part is very important – Rome was not built in a day nor is romance. Lucky Colour: Blue. Lucky Number: 7
Sagittarius | There will be communications, interruptions, changes of schedule and people to deal with. You can get a start on things or push a project through Loved ones may need support. Lucky Colour: Grey. Lucky Number: 9
Capricorn | A very promising opportunity or contact can occur today. You will have the opportunity to spend time with family from whom you've been separated or somehow alienated. It can bring healing and closure of painful past issues. Lucky Colour: Coffee. Lucky Number: 3
Aquarius | Lowered vitality could affect your work. Take time to help a friend who hasn't been feeling well. Romance in the air. Matters from the past may come to light to be resolved or understood. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 8
Pisces | Romance now reveals its dreamy and magic. For the water sign Pisces, emotions can get a bit too diluted at times, keep a grip on yourself and take charge of the situation at hand. Caution in financial affairs advised. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Lucky Number: 4
In Pics: Karnataka govt immerses ashes of Covid-19 victims in Cauvery
The Karnataka government has decided to immerse the unclaimed ashes of around 1,200 people who succumbed to Covid-19. The government took this decision after no one laid claim even after several days.
(Image Credit: AFP Photos)
The Karnataka government has decided to immerse the unclaimed ashes of around 1,200 people who succumbed to Covid-19.
The government took this decision after no one laid claim to the ashes even after several days.
Clay urns containing ashes of people who died due to Covid-19 coronavirus are placed for mass immersion.
The revenue department made all the necessary arrangements for the mass immersion in River Cauvery at Belakawadi on June 2.
A 10-member team led by Srirangapatna's popular astrologist Bhanuprakash Sharma will conduct the rituals.
Reportedly, Revenue Minister R Ashoka also took part in the rituals to immerse the unclaimed ashes of around 1,200 people.
Priests and municipal workers perform a ritual during the mass immersion programme organised by the government of Karnataka, in Mandya.
Municipal workers next to the unclaimed clay urns containing ashes of people who died due to Covid-19 coronavirus.
The unclaimed clay urns containing ashes of people who died due to Covid-19 coronavirus are placed for mass immersion.
Karnataka lockdown extension: What ministers have said so far...
An extension of Karnataka’s lockdown after June 7 still hangs in the air as the Covid-19 caseload and positivity rate remain high. No decision has been made on the issue by the state government so far but a .concrete one is expected by June 4 or 5. With the state government slated to announce its decision in the next few days, here’s what officials have said on the issue so far:
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa: He signalled his willingness to ease the lockdown if people “cooperate” with the government but said the decision would be made keeping in mind the rate of decrease of cases and how the situation plays out in rural areas of the state. Credit: DH Photo
Ashwath Narayan: The state’s deputy chief minister also echoed the likelihood of unlocking in a phased manner after June 7, saying it was a “guarantee” that the process would begin next week but a decision on the specifics of the process remains to be made. Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V
K Sudhakar: The health minister said that the lockdown should be eased in a staggered manner, adding that the Covid-19 technical advisory committee (TAC) had advised that restrictions could be eased once cases settle below 5,000 per day and positivity falls to 5%. Credit: DH Photo
R Ashoka: Batting in favour of the lockdown, the revenue minister said discussions are on and the Chief Minister will take a decision based on expert opinion. Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V
Basavaraj Bommai : The state’s home minister took a firmer position on lockdown measures, saying that they should be kept in place for the entirety of June as rural areas remain a point of concern. Credit: Twitter/BSBommai
Thousands participate in anti-vaccine, anti-lockdown parade in London: See Pics
Hundreds marched through London in a weekend demonstration against coronavirus vaccines, mask-wearing and restrictions. Take a look at the pictures...
(Image Credit: Reuters Photos)
Demonstrators participate in an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in London, Britain.
A demonstrator holds a placard during an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in London.
Demonstrators embrace during an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in London, Britain.
Demonstrators participate in an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in London, Britain.
A woman holds a sign as demonstrators participate in an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), at Parliament Square in London.
People chant slogans during an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest in London.
Demonstrators attend an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in London, Britain.
A protestor holds a sign as demonstrators participate in an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), at Parliament Square in London.
Hundreds of demonstrators parade in an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest in London.