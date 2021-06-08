News in Pics, June 8: Best photos from around the world
An aerial view shows wooden pontoons equipped to dredge the seabed for deposits of tin ore off the coast of Toboali, on the southern shores of the island of Bangka, Indonesia. Credit: Reuters Photo
Policemen guard the surroundings of the National Electoral Jury (JNE) headquarters in Lima. Credit: AFP Photo
Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo hold Peru's national flag while gathering at a roadblock set up by police near the National Office of Electoral Processes, in Lima. Credit: Reuters Photo
US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a roundtable meeting at an intergenerational innovators and entrepreneurs event, where she will see projects designed by young female engineers, at the Universidad del Valle de Guatemala. Credit: Reuters Photo
Eddie Van Halen designed and stage played Charvel EVH Art Series Electric guitars are seen at a preview of of Julien's Auctions 'Music Icons' auction in Beverly Hills, California. Credit: AFP Photo
People push a car with the image of late Colombian humorist and journalist Jaime Garzon painted on it during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia. Credit: Reuters Photo
Aerial view of a new sector of graves in the General Cemetery of Santiago. Chile's health authorities reported on Monday that the number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic has surpassed 30,000 and announced the extension of border closures until the end of June. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - June 8, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - June 8, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Be careful when using machinery or electrical equipment. Though you may feel gloomy, your psychic nature is sensitised. Look out for unusual occult experiences | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Don't reveal information that is personal or confidential. Be creative in your efforts. Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations | Lucky Colour: Fuchsia | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Show your leadership and avoid overly aggressive behaviour. Career front seems settled. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives | Lucky Colour: Caramel | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Someone envious of your popularity may challenge you to a debate. Keep your cool. Talks with business people may lead to important opportunities | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | You confront an issue that is hidden, or forgotten, from the past. Emotions are heightened today. Money issues in the forefront, making you aware of your lack of investment plans | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | A new business venture could happen today. At home, a male relative is unduly aggressive. Today and tomorrow, you may be dealing with issues revolving around fears, obsessions | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Come to your own conclusions rather than taking another's opinion. Extra time at work will pay dividends. Though there will be a constant flow of money, major expenses may also crop up | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Today you will pick up where you left off with someone from your past. Group activities will promote new love relationships. Career wise a new opportunity opens up. Time to decide if lateral growth is just as good as a promotion | Lucky Colour: Ash | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | The moon makes you moony. Quit nostalgia, and make the party scene today. Career highlighted. Female associates/ colleagues/ authority figures could pose problems. Avoid compromising situations at work | Lucky Colour: Jade | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Social life active. Keep your mind on your work and stay away from situations that could ruin your reputation. A move or property investment will be well worth your while | Lucky Colour: Claret-red | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Job interests go well. A family member may be moody. Check security and safety measures at home. Set aside any decisions regarding your personal life today. A day to keep cool and focus on family | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Your expressive way of dealing gives you the upper hand today. You’ve become bored with your usual routine and you’ll be going to great lengths to make life more exciting. Sports and social activities will put your attributes to good use | Lucky Colour: Sea-Green | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Unlock: Delhi limps back to normalcy as markets, malls reopen on odd-even basis
UPDATED : Jun 07 2021, 13:01 IST
Jolted by the devastating second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the national capital moved slowly towards normal life as markets and malls reopened after nearly two months on June 7. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a tweet, appealed to people to follow Covid-19 guidelines amid the unlocking process in the national capital.
Unlock: Delhi limps back to normalcy as markets, malls reopen on odd-even basis
Jolted by the devastating second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the national capital moved slowly towards normal life as markets and malls reopened after nearly two months on June 7. Credit: PTI Photo
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a tweet, appealed to people to follow Covid-19 guidelines amid the unlocking process in the national capital. Credit: PTI Photo
Commuters wait to board a train at the Lakshmi Nagar metro station after resumption of the Delhi Metro services in a graded manner, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Workers leave for their jobs as shops and offices reopen after further ease in the Covid-19 lockdown, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
A shopkeeper opens his shop at the Karol Bagh market, after further ease in the Covid-19 lockdown, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
A worker wearing protective gear as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus, sanitizes the interiors of the Select Citywalk mall in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo
A worker wearing protective gear as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus, sanitizes the interiors of the Select Citywalk mall in New Delhi. Credit: AFP
A worker cleans the glass wall of a showroom at Select Citywalk Mall in Saket, as the unlocking process of the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown begins, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
A worker wearing protective gear as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus, sanitizes the interiors of the Select Citywalk mall in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo
A worker cleans an item inside a store at a market area after authorities eased lockdown restrictions that were imposed to slow down the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo
Euro 2020: Six bright young stars to watch out for
Euro 2020: Six brightest young stars to watch out for
Jamal Musiala: The 18-year-old Bayern Munich and Germany midfielder was born in Stuttgart but could have been lining up for England at the Euro. He has represented both Germany and England at youth level too. However, he left the Chelsea academy set-up to join Bayern in 2019 and committed his international future to Germany in February, just before signing a new five-year deal at his club. Shortly after that he was given his full Germany debut in a World Cup qualifier against Iceland. Credit: Reuters Photo
Jeremy Doku: The Belgian squad is full of established stars these days, but amid concern for the fitness of Kevin De Bruyne and the form of Eden Hazard, Doku could have a notable role to play for Roberto Martinez's side. Doku needed time to adapt to his new surroundings but finished the season strongly in France and can be a threat on either flank. Credit: AFP Photo
Joao Felix: He became one of the five most expensive players in history when still a teenager after Atletico Madrid agreed to pay 126 million euros ($142m) to sign him from Benfica in 2019. Capable of playing on either flank or through the middle in attack, Felix broke through at Benfica and is fresh from helping Atletico win La Liga. Credit: Reuters Photo
Matthijs de Ligt: Centre-back De Ligt is still just 21 but his importance to the Netherlands cannot be understated, especially with Virgil van Dijk ruled out of the Euro. That explains the concern for his fitness when he appeared to suffer a groin injury in training at the weekend. A symbol of the new Dutch generation after the Oranje missed both Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup, De Ligt made his full international debut as a 17-year-old. Credit: Reuters Photo
Pedri: Following in the footsteps of the likes of Juan Carlos Valeron, David Silva and Pedro Rodriguez before him, Pedri is the latest star to emerge from the Canary Islands and break into the Spain set-up. Growing up he modelled himself on Andres Iniesta and he wasted little time establishing himself at the Camp Nou, playing in all but one game in La Liga for Barca in the season just finished. He made his Spain debut in a World Cup qualifier against Greece in March. Credit: AFP Photo
Phil Foden: Foden is now set to be unleashed on a full international competition for the first time at the age of 21. He is coming off a superb season at Manchester City in which he starred in Pep Guardiola's Premier League title-winning side. Foden, who likes to spend his free time fishing with his father, made his full England debut last September and scored his first goals against Iceland in the Nations League in November. Credit: Reuters Photo
News in Pics, June 7: Best photos from around the world
A man stands on the defaced statue of Egerton Ryerson as it lies on the pavement after being toppled following a protest at Ryerson University in Toronto. Credit: Reuters Photo
People take part in a demonstration against the visit of the United States Vice-President Kamala Harris, outside the Air Force Base in Guatemala City. Credit: AFP Photo
A Dragon’s Blood Tree is silhouetted at dawn on the Diksam Plateau in the centre of the Yemeni island of Socotra, a species found only on the Indian Ocean archipelago. Credit: AFP Photo
Containers are seen at a terminal in the port of Hamburg, Germany. Credit: Reuters Photo
People try to enter to cast their vote minutes before the door closes during mid-term elections in Mexico City. Credit: Reuters Photo
View of a performance to pay tribute to the victims of police violence in the framework of the protests against the government of the Colombian President Ivan Duque, in Medellin. Credit: AFP Photo
A First Nations dancer, part of a protest after the remains of 215 children were found at a residential school, prepares to march from the Ontario legislature in Toronto. Credit: Reuters Photo