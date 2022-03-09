News in Pics, March 9: Best shots from around the world
UPDATED : Mar 09 2022, 08:06 IST
Women use a fence to hit a fence protecting the National Palace during a protest to mark International Women's Day, in Mexico City, Mexico. Credit: Reuters Photo
International Women's Day, a public holiday in Russia, has a long tradition in eastern European countries and across the former Soviet Union, where men often mark the day by buying flowers or gifts for women. But some women were not in the mood to celebrate almost two weeks into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and focused instead on calling for an end to the fighting. Credit: Reuters Photo
Employees and volunteers pack humanitarian aid donations to be shipped to Ukraine, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at Meest-America, Inc. warehouse in Port Reading, New Jersey. Credit: Reuters Photo
In Zaranj, a border town in southwestern Afghanistan, people smugglers say the flow of would-be exiles now reaches 5,000 to 6,000 a day -- four times more than before the Taliban's return to power in August. Credit: AFP Photo
Visitors tour Iraq's National Museum in the capital Baghdad on March 8, 2022, as it reopens after a three-year closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic and political unrest. Credit: AFP Photo
This handout satellite image released by Maxar Technologies shows a wildfire burning mountain forests in Samcheok, as a large wildfire torn through the country's eastern coastal region. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - March 9, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Mar 09 2022, 04:34 IST
Aries | Professionally you make sound moves, and for those so inclined, a stint abroad is imminent. Try to check reckless, impulsive behaviour. Unconventional people could enter your life and turn it topsy-turvy. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number: 3
Taurus | You have outgrown your sense of outdated values and need to reorganize your perspectives and lookout for new horizons. A sudden change or disruption is possible, try to shed your self-imposed restrictive habits and move on. Lucky Colour: Mango. Lucky Number: 6
Gemini | Professionally you need to be in charge and have to assert yourself as the situation demands. You make an impact in social circles, and find yourself on almost everyone’s guest list. You travel and may find a trip overseas in the offing. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 8
Cancer | Visitors may drop by unexpectedly, resulting in tension at home. Your intellectual wit will bring greater popularity with your peers. Travel plans take shape and you could embark on a pilgrimage that will give you a transformational experience. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 5
Leo | You need to be careful about overextending yourself. Do not spend too much money or you will find yourself outside your limits. Stay away from gambling and keep an eye on all the details in any project you are involved in. Lucky Colour: Lilac. Lucky Number: 7
Virgo | You may make a decision that will change your living conditions. Clear up pending domestic chores. If the past keeps surfacing in a relationship, aim to deal with it once and for all. It is time to resolve past issues and move forward without any baggage. Lucky Colour: Gold. Lucky Number: 4
Libra | Don’t settle for less than the best. You can make excellent career moves if you are open to the opportunities that exist. Avoid confrontations with authority figures. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 9
Scorpio | Disharmony at home stressful. An old sentimental issue causes a confrontation with a loved one. Don’t play the blame game. You need to have a one-on-one with your partner and clear up foggy areas in your relationship. Lucky Colour: Beige. Lucky Number: 3
Sagittarius | Be cautious today, in order to avoid disappointments and quarrels. Don’t go over the top and be full of nervous energy. Stomach ailments will surface otherwise. Lucky Colour: Chestnut. Lucky Number: 1
Capricorn | You develop a keen interest in the occult. With your natural gift of the psychic, you have unusual experiences. You are open to new ideas, commitments. You have a flair for doing the right thing. Lucky Colour: Lilac. Lucky Number: 4
Aquarius | Family matters dominate. Most misunderstandings arise due to lack of proper information. A male member in the family needs your time and attention. Lucky Colour: Scarlet. Lucky Number: 5
Pisces | Be especially careful with financial matters, because you could be overconfident of your success. A savings plan would be put across to you which will be viable to you in the long run, but read the fine print before you sign. A loved one puts forward an interesting proposition to buy a house. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 8
In Pics | India's top wicket-takers in Test cricket
UPDATED : Mar 08 2022, 23:07 IST
Here's a look at the highest wicket-takers for India in Test cricket history.
Here's a look at the highest wicket-takers for India in Test cricket history.
In Pics| Top wicket-takers of India in Test cricket history
The legendary Anil Kumble tops the list with 619 wickets under his belt which he claimed in 132 matches. Credit: DH Pool Photo
R Ashwin superseded the legendary Kapil Dev's 434 Test scalps in his 85th test match. He has 436 wickets and is India's second most successful bowler in the longest format. Credit: PTI Photo
Legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev, who scripted history by lifting the World Cup for the maiden time in 1983, ranks third with 434 wickets in 131 matches. Credit: Instagram/therealkapildev
The trailblazing Turbanator, Harbhajan Singh is India's fourth-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. He has taken 417 wickets in 103 test matches. Credit: Instagram/harbhajan3
Pacer Ishant Sharma, whose contribution to India in the traditional format is immense, has taken 311 wickets in 105 matches. Credit: AFP Photo
Left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan, who is known for his great seam deliveries and searing Yorkers, has clinched 311 wickets in 92 matches. Credit: Cricket Australia
One of the most celebrated Indian spinners of all time, Bishan Singh Bedi has taken 266 wickets in 67 matches. Credit: Twitter/@joybhattacharj
Cricketer BS Chandrasekhar was known for his fizzing leg-spin and was one of the greatest match-winners on foreign soil. He has secured the eighth spot with taken 242 wickets in 58 matches. Credit: ICC
His career spanning over more than a decade, Indian pacer Javagal Srinath has taken 235 test wickets in 67 matches. Credit: Twitter/@CTRavi_BJP
Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has scalped 228 wickets in 57 matches. Credit: PTI Photo
In Pics | A peek at some of India's superwomen
UPDATED : Mar 08 2022, 14:47 IST
On Women's Day 2022, we list some of India's superwomen who will definitely inspire you to dream big and achieve your goals. Breaking all the odds, these women have made all their way to the top across various industries.
On Women's Day 2022, we list some of India's superwomen who will definitely inspire you to dream big and achieve your goals. Breaking all the odds, these women have made all their way to the top across various industries.
In Pics | A peek at some of India's superwomen
Deepika Padukone: Deepika Padukone is one of the highest-paid and most successful actresses in Bollywood. She started her career with 'Om Shanti Om' in 2007 and has given several powerful movies that made headlines. Be it 'Chhapaak', 'Baajirao Mastani' or 'Piku', Deepika proved her mettle in acting. Deepika has gained a strong personality over the years and possess a large fan base not just in India but across the globe. Credit: PTI Photo
Ritu Kumar: India's veteran designer Ritu Kumar has shaped the fashion industry into what it is today. Being one of the very first designers in India, she has always contributed to promoting Indian textiles and rafts across categories of fashion, home & living. Credit: Instagram/ritukumarhq
Aishwarya Sridhar: If you haven't been living under a rock in 2020, you've probably heard of this young talented photographer. She is the first Indian woman to be honoured as Wildlife Photographer of the Year. The winning image, titled 'Lights of Passion,' was chosen from 50,000 submissions from over 80 countries around the world! Credit: Instagram/chikoo_wild
Falguni Nayar: Falguni Nayar, the founder and CEO of Nykaa, is undoubtedly on the top of our minds when it comes to women leaders. The entrepreneur has been the talk of the town since Nykaa's recent stock exchange listing. She is one of only 24 women whose companies have reached the IPO stage. Nayar's entrepreneurial journey began in 2012, when Nayar decided to leave her job as Managing Director at Kotak Mahindra Capital and pursue a career in the online beauty industry. Credit: AFP Photo
Tania Sachdev: Tania is India's most prominent female chess player, with numerous titles to her name. Sachdev started playing at the age of six and holds titles of International Master and Woman Grandmaster. In addition to playing, she now works as a chess presenter and a commentator. Credit: Instagram/taniasachdev
Arundhati Bhattacharya: Chairperson, The State Bank of India (SBI). She is not only the first woman to lead a Fortune 500 company based in India, but Forbes has also named her the 25th most powerful woman in the world. At the age of 22, she joined SBI as a probationary officer (PO) in 1977. She has taken some excellent initiatives to make it easier for women to work in the sector. She instituted a two-year sabbatical policy for female employees to care for children or the elderly. Credit: AFP Photo
Punita Arora: Punita Arora is the first woman in India to hold the second-highest rank, Lieutenant General of the Indian Armed Forces, as well as Vice-Admiral of the Indian Navy. Credit: Twitter/@SpokespersonMoD
Deepa Mehta: Deepa is one of the best filmmakers who has made several hard-hitting films, mostly about social issues. Her 'Elements Trilogy' which included the three films, 'Fire', 'Earth', and 'Water' are critically acclaimed worldwide. Credit: Twitter/@IamDeepaMehta
Tashi and Nungshi Malik: The Malik sisters from Dehradun are the first siblings and twins to climb the Seven Summits, to reach the North and South Poles, and complete the Adventurers Grand Slam and Three Poles Challenge. They have several accomplishments in mountaineering which came after standing on the summit of Mount Rudugaira in the Indian Himalayas. Credit: Instagram/twinclimbers
News in Pics, March 8: Best shots from around the world
UPDATED : Mar 08 2022, 08:23 IST
Russian weapons makers were displaying Moscow\'s hardware, including anti-aircraft weapons and air defence systems at the expo. In this photo, Ammunition samples by the Russian defence system are on display at World Defense Show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Credit: Reuters Photo
Russia has proposed the establishment of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to leave five Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv from 9 a.m. local time (0700 GMT) on Tuesday pending Ukrainian agreement, Russian news agencies reported. Credit: AFP Photo
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators failed to achieve significant results during their third round of peace talks in Belarus on Monday. Credit: AFP Photo
A Buddhist devotee (R) performs prayers near the body of Sri Lanka's sacred tusker Nadugamuwa Raja, who carried a golden casket of relics at an annual Buddhist pageant, in Weliweriya on March 7, 2022, as the death sparked a stream of mourners and calls for a state funeral. Credit: AFP Photo
A satellite image shows an overview of wildfires in colour infrared imagery, burned vegetation appears in shades of black/grey while non-burned vegetation appears in shades of red near Uljin and Samcheok in South Korea. Credit: Reuters Photo
(L-R) Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood perform onstage during the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Credit: AFP Photo
Chinese President Xi Jinping are seen on screens as delegates attend the second plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. Credit: Reuters Photo