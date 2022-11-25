News in Pics, Nov 25, 2022: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Nov 25 2022, 06:02 IST
- 1 /7
A person takes photos of season decorations on the day that Madrid turns its Christmas lights on. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /7
A set of balloons fly in the air near the Macy's sign on 34th Street at the end of the 96th-annual Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2022 in New York City. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
Brazilian fans celebrate in a Volkswagen Kombi vehicle decorated for the World Cup, after the match between Brazil and Serbia at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, in Brasilia. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /7
People watch the sunset on the beach in Le Carbet, on the French Caribbean island of Martinique. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
General view of fans at the FIFA Fan Festival after the match between Brazil and Serbia. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /7
People visit artistic light installations along an illuminated trail during the Incanto di Luci (enchantment of lights) exhibition at the Botanical Garden in Rome. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
Commemoration of the sixth anniversary of the signing of the peace agreement between Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and the government in Bogota. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope - November 25, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Nov 25 2022, 00:12 IST
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - November 25, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | Unexpected delays at work frustrate you, but a new friendship develops promisingly. Your sharp intelligence notices certain discrepancies, but discretion is the better part of valour, so stay warned | Lucky Colour: Violet | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | Your emotions may seem misleading. But your utter loyalty will carry you through any rough patches in a relationship. Interaction and building – up of a social network indicated. Try to be articulate and put your views across confidently | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | Emotional situations take a toll on you today. The disappointments or frustrations you feel may not be justified. Your quiet anger can be intimidating, so speak out today. Family relationships highlighted | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | You are feeling intuitive today, but you need to voice your concerns quietly and with the persons concerned. A great day to mingle with people you would like to impress | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. Your imagination is stimulated. Don’t interfere in other people's affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | Disharmony at home is stressful. Avoid making unrealistic promises. Romantic relationships should stabilise. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. You may be given a position of leadership or responsibility | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Focus your efforts on your work. Insurance pay outs, tax rebates, or just plain luck makes it a great day.. Use your charm, but don't sign or agree to anything. Don't divulge secret information | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | You are very clear and perceptive now. It's a good time to make a decision, come to an agreement, and negotiate a deal. A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | A day when you could make important insights. Siblings prove supportive; Withdrawing from a sensitive situation is not healthy. You need to communicate more to friends and colleagues | Lucky Colour: Opal | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | A friend could be a secret admirer as well. If you stop blowing your own trumpet, it becomes evident. Your analytical skills and logical approach are not going to help in matters of the heart | Lucky Colour: Pearl white | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | Holiday plans need working out, while an old foe turns friend.. Shopping proves therapeutic! There is a valid reason for everything that happens today although it may not become clear for quite some time | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
In Pics | Youngest players to score in the World Cup
UPDATED : Nov 24 2022, 19:17 IST
Sports News | Football News | Fifa world cup | FIFA | World Cup | Qatar World Cup | goal | goals |
Spain's Gavi on Wednesday become one of the youngest players to score a goal at the FIFA World Cup. He achieved this feat in Spain's 7-0 victory over Costa Rica. While football fans around the globe celebrate his achievement, here we take a look at the youngest-ever scorers in the FIFA World Cup.
- 1 /11
In Pics | Youngest players to score a goal at the FIFA World Cup
- 2 /11
10 | Martin Hoffmann | Age: 19 years, 88 days | East Germany vs Chile - June 18, 1974. Credit: Wikipedia
- 3 /11
09 | Divock Origi | Age: 19 years, 65 days | Belgium vs Russia - June 22, 2014. Credit: Twitter/@CareerModeStars
- 4 /11
08 | Julian Green | Age: 19 years, 25 days | USA vs Belgium - July 1, 2014. Credit: Twitter/@ManagerTactical
- 5 /11
07 | Lionel Messi | Age: 18 years, 357 days | Argentina vs Serbia and Montenegro – June 16, 2006. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /11
06 | Dmitry Sychev | Age: 18 years, 231 days | Russia vs Belgium – June 14, 2002. Credit: Instagram/dsychev11
- 7 /11
05 | Nicolae Kovacs | Age: 18 years, 197 days | Romania vs Peru – July 14, 1930. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
- 8 /11
04 | Michael Owen | Age: 18 years, 190 days | England vs Romania – June 22, 1998. Credit: Instagram/@themichaelowen
- 9 /11
03 | Gavi | Age: 18 years, 110 days | Spain vs Costa Rica – November 23, 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 10 /11
02 | Manuel Rosas | Age: 18 years, 93 days | Mexico vs Argentina – July 19, 1930. Credit: Twitter/@alimo_philip
- 11 /11
01 | Pele | Age: 17 years, 239 days | Brazil vs Wales – June 19, 1958. Credit: Reuters Photo
India's most popular female stars: Samantha tops the list
UPDATED : Nov 24 2022, 22:24 IST
Samantha Ruth Prabhu | Entertainment News | Entertainment | Actresses | celebrities | bollywood |
Here we take a look at the top 10 'most popular female stars' (October 2022) in showbiz, according to a report released by Ormax Media.
- 1 /11
India's most popular female stars: Samantha tops the list
- 2 /11
Actress Trisha, who wowed as Kundavai Pirattiyar in Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan: I (PS1)', was positioned in the tenth slot. Credit: Instagram/@trishakrishnan
- 3 /11
National award-winning actress Keerthi Suresh stood ninth on the list. Credit: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial
- 4 /11
Anushka Shetty, who is making her comeback as Masterchef 'Anvitha Ravali Shetty' in her upcoming project, was ranked eighth. Credit: Instagram/@anushkashettyofficial
- 5 /11
Seventh on the list was Katrina Kaif. Credit: Instagram/@katrinakaif
- 6 /11
Rashmika Mandanna, who is often referred to as the national crush, is the sixth 'most popular female film star in India', according to Ormax Media. Credit: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
- 7 /11
Bollywood's 'Dimple Beauty' Deepika Padukone secured the fifth position on the list. Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
- 8 /11
Kajal Aggarwal was ranked fourth on the list. Credit: Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial
- 9 /11
Third on the list was 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara. Credit: Instagram/@wikkiofficial
- 10 /11
B-town's new mom Alia Bhatt grabbed the second spot. Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
- 11 /11
Samantha Ruth Prabhu topped the list of 'most popular female film stars in India' (October 2022), according to a report published by Ormax Media. Credit: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
News in Pics, Nov 24, 2022: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Nov 24 2022, 06:18 IST
- 1 /7
Visitors to Boulevard World watch fireworks during the 2022 Riyadh Season, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /7
Striker the US Soccer Star and Ronald McDonald balloons are inflated ahead of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
General view of open cast coal mine in Welzow, Germany. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /7
Alexandra Bernier and Maya McKone-Sweet sing a hymn during a vigil at St. Thomas Episcopal Church after a mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, U.S. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /7
Performers take part in a dress rehearsal of Cirque Du Soleil's new show 'Amora', an exclusive production for Malta inspired by its people and architecture, in Valletta, Malta. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /7
Black Friday sale signs in San Diego. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /7
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is seen on the screen as he speaks during the 68th Annual Session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Madrid. Credit: Reuters Photo