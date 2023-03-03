The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the first round of presenters for the 95th Annual Academy Awards. Among them will be Indian superstar Deepika Padukone who will join the podium along with some of the biggest names in Hollywood to hand out the awards. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on March 12. Here we list the celebrities who made it to the first slate of presenters for the 95th Oscars.