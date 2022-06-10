Hair loss increases during the monsoon due to the raised humidity, dry scalp, dandruff, and exposure to acidic rainwater. Reports suggest that hair fall increases by up to 30 per cent during monsoons in more than 90 per cent of people. Even though it is normal to experience losing 50-60 strands of hair every day, losing more than 100 hair strands can feel alarming. Here are some tips to avoid hair fall during monsoons suggested by Clinic Dermatech consultant, Dr Geetika Goel.