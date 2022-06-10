Protests erupt across India over remarks by former BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammed
Protests erupted in several cities in India over the controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal against Prophet Mohammed. Protests were held in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and other states. At some places, protestors were seen holding placards after the Friday congregational prayers.
Protests across India over remarks by BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammed. Credit: Reuters Photo
Protests were reported at several places across India on Friday against the inflammatory statements of suspended BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal. Credit: Reuters Photo
Police fired in air besides resorted to lathi-charge to control the mob which spilled out on the road after Friday prayers and pelted stones and shouted slogans at some places. In this photo, a policemen is seen detaining a protestor in Srinagar. Credit: AFP Photo
At some places, protestors were seen holding placards after the Friday congregational prayers. Credit: AFP Photo
Kashmiri traders are seen carrying out a protest in Srinagar demanding the arrest of Nupur Sharma. Credit: AFP Photo
Hundreds of Muslims are seen raising slogans against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma after Friday prayers at Tile Wali Masjid, in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo
Not just men, but women in large numbers were also seen staging the protest against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad. Credit: PTI Photo
At a few places, effigies were burnt while protestors demanded Nupur and Jindal's arrest. In this photo, Jamila Milia Islamia students are seen burning the effigies while staging a protest. Credit: PTI Photo
Protestors are seen holding placards as they protest in Srinagar. Credit: AFP Photo
Muslims in large numbers are seen raising slogans against Nupur Sharma after Friday prayers at Tile Wali Masjid, in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo
Jamia Millia Islamia university students protest outside the campus, in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo
