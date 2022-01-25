R-Day 2022: Famous places across nation lit up in tricolour
UPDATED : Jan 25 2022, 22:07 IST
From Rashtrapati Bhavan, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Bombay Stock Exchange building among others were illuminated with colours of Indian flag to commemorate 73rd Republic Day.
R-Day 2022: Famous places across nation lit up in tricolour
Bombay Stock Exchange building, illuminated with tricolour lights ahead of the Republic Day, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus building, illuminated with tricolour lights ahead of the Republic Day, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
Mantralaya building, illuminated with tricolour lights ahead of the Republic Day, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
Municipal Corporation building decorated with tricolour lights ahead of the Republic Day, in Solapur, Maharashtra. Credit: PTI Photo
Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, illuminated with lights ahead of the Republic Day, in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo
Indian tourists gallery is illuminated with the national flag's colours ahead of the Republic Day at India Pakistan Wagah Border post about 35 km from Amritsar. Credit: AFP Photo
Government buildings illuminated with tricolour lights ahead of Republic Day, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Republic Day 2022: Rare pics from early years of the R-Day celebrations
UPDATED : Jan 25 2022, 15:49 IST
News | R-Day | Republic Day | Constitution | history | Freedom |
On the occasion of 73rd Republic Day, let's take a trip down memory lane and scroll through some rare photographs from the early years of the R-Day celebrations.
Republic Day 2022: Rare pics from early years of the R-Day celebrations
The first Republic Day Parade outside 16th century Old Fort in New Delhi in 1950. Credit: Facebook/Rajeev Chandrasekhar
First president Dr Rajendra Prasad is seen saluting during the first Republic Day parade held on Rajpath in Delhi on January 26, 1950. Credit: @GujaratHistor
Ex-President Rajendra Prasad rides from Vijay Chowk with Chief Guest President Sukarno of Indonesia during the first Republic Day in 1950. Credit: Twitter/@U_pasana
Ex-Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with Defense Minister Baldev Singh at first Republic day parade on January 26, 1950. Credit: Twitter/@INCinHistory
Ex-President Rajendra Prasad readies to take part in the first Republic Day parade on Rajpath in 1950. Credit: Twitter/@RajivKumar1
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with the first President of India, Dr Rajendra Prasad at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan on the first Republic Day in 1950. Credit: Twitter/@RBArchive
An aerial view of the Republic Day Parade taken from the top of India Gate in 1951. Credit: Twitter/@HeritageTimesIN
King Tribhuvan of Nepal was the Guest of Honour for the Republic Day in 1951. Credit: Twitter/@POI13
Ex-President of India Dr Rajendra Prasad driving in state towards the Saluting Base during Republic Day celebrations in 1952. Credit: Photo Division
Large number of people watching the Republic Day parade in 1952. Credit: Photo Division
A tableau depicting youth and progress during the Republic Day parade in 1952. Credit: Photo Division
Dr Rajendra Prasad with the Guest of Honor, Queen Elizabeth II for Republic Day celebrations in 1961. Credit: Indpaedia
Dr Rajendra Prasad with Queen Elizabeth II and HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh driving in-State after witnessing the Republic Day Parade in 1961. Credit: Twitter/@RBArchive
IPS Kiran Bedi leading the Delhi Police contingent in Republic Day Parade in 1975. Credit: Twitter/@IndiaHistorypic
In Pics| 10 Countries with the largest GDP in 2020
UPDATED : Jan 25 2022, 16:17 IST
News | GDP | GDP growth | World news |
Here we take a look at the top 10 countries with the largest gross domestic product (GDP) for the year 2020.
In Pics| 10 Countries with the largest GDP in 2020
The United States tops the list with GDP of about $29,893.75 billion dollars, highest gross domestic product per capita worldwide in 2020. Credit: AFP Photo
China, one of the BRIC-states, ranked second with an estimated GDP of about 14,866.74 billion US dollars. Credit: Reuters Photo
Japan secured third spot with an estimated GDP of about $5045.1 billion dollars. Credit: AFP Photo
Fourth on the list was Germany, the country reported GDP of about $3843.34 billion dollars in 2020. Credit: Pexels/Ingo Joseph
UK stood fifth on the list with GDP of about $2,709.68 billion dollars. Credit: AFP Photo
India secured sixth position with an estimated GDP of about 2660.24 billion US dollars. Credit: Getty Images
Seventh on the list was France, the country reported GDP of about $2624.42 billion dollars. Credit: Pexels/Nicolas
Italy grabbed the eighth rank with an estimated GDP of approx. 1884.94 billion US dollars. Credit: Reuters Photo
Canada stood ninth on the list with an estimated GDP of about 1644.04 billion US dollars. Credit: Reuters Photo
In 2020, Korea ranked 10th with an estimated GDP of about 1638.26 billion US dollars. Credit: Reuters Photo
News in Pics, January 25: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Jan 25 2022, 06:02 ISTTurkey | Istanbul | Mumbai | Snowfall | Republic Day | Cameroon | FOOTBALL | Guatemala | Egypt | Afghanistan | Burkina Faso | Military coup |
Members of the media photograph women attending the trial of five former Guatemalan paramilitaries charged with the rape of 36 women from the indigenous Achi group from 1981 to 1985 during the Central American country's decades-long civil war, at the Supreme Court building in Guatemala City, Guatemala. Credit: Reuters Photo
Cameroon's fans celebrate in Douala, western Cameroon, after Cameroon won the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 round of 16 football match between Cameroon and Comoros. Credit: AFP Photo
An army soldier rides a truck after the deposition of President Kabore in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Credit: Reuters Photo
Men cross the Arghandab river on their three-wheeler laden with shrubs on the outskirts of Kandahar. Credit: AFP Photo
Homeless Egyptians rest next to a wall in Cairo, Egypt. Credit: Reuters Photo
A local resident walks in the Sultanahmet Square next to the Sultan Ahmet Mosque, known as the Blue Mosque, in Istanbul. Credit: AFP Photo
Mantralaya building, illuminated with tricolour lights ahead of the Republic Day, in Mumba. Credit: PTI Photo
Today's Horoscope - January 25, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jan 25 2022, 00:50 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac |
Today's Horoscope - January 25, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | A party puts you in the limelight. Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Cash flow seems better, so if you want to splurge and buy that special item, go for it. Don’t ignore emotional issues that could be causing problems | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Taurus | A family member gets a promotion or award today. A stroke of good fortune come your way of career. Creative endeavours, romance and recreation are the features for the day | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini | Sudden romantic encounters could lead to serious repercussions. Try not to over-exert and compromise on your health. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cancer | A relationship seems unmanageable. But you need to be more vocal in your feelings and put your concerns across. A new phase in career begins today. Not a time to rely on old successes and stale tricks | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers. Avoid confrontations with male authority figures. A budgetary plan for your expenses is necessary | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Virgo | Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. Things at home may be somewhat rocky. Learn your facts before any reprisals or making any moves | Lucky Colour: Pearl | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Libra | Getting together with friends will be enlightening. A Good friend may turn out to be something more. Identify guilt that might also be holding you back from seeking out happiness | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio | Problems with communication or unpleasant surprises will begin to clear. Don't feel as if you have to cope with everything on your own. You have more support than you realise | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Sagittarius | Don't let friends or relatives rule your life. Your need to get away could lead you into greater debt. Learn to remain flexible and open-minded, especially when faced with something new | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Capricorn | You are open to new ideas, commitments. You have a flair for doing the right thing. You can learn a great deal more if you listen rather than react. You could be attracting individuals who are anything but good for you | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius | Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Deception about some parts of your life could be an issue | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 9
Pisces | You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one | Lucky Colour: Chocolate | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo