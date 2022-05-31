International Data Corporation (IDC) announced the latest report on global best-selling tablets for the quarter ending March 2022.

Four of the top five best-selling tablets were Apple iPads and Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 model is the only non-Apple product on the list.

"4 out of the 5 most sold tablets in Q1 2022 are iPads. They represent 94% of Apple´s total tablet sales and 30% of the total market. 12 yrs after the 1st iPad, Apple dominance remains," said Francisco Jeronimo, associate VP, IDC.

