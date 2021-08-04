Today's Horoscope - August 4, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Aug 04 2021, 00:01 ISTAries Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - August 4, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | Doubts about current goals or alliances might in fact help you to slow down long enough to make important adjustments, and getting back on track is the focus now. Group activities will promote new love relationships. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 7
- 3 /13
Taurus | Today you will pick up where you left off with someone from your past. Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Lucky Colour: Mauve. Lucky Number: 3
- 4 /13
Gemini | You will manage to complete an important project. Your family may feel upset with your plans. This is an excellent time to see what has been tripping you up and for taking steps to make the necessary adjustments to bring back more balance to your life. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 2
- 5 /13
Cancer | Important faces are around today that can help you make the most of current situations. Capitalise on your love life which seems to be on a high. A big shift in career plans likely. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 8
- 6 /13
Leo | Not everyone is telling you the truth so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you. Time to come out of your shell – and put your cards on the table. Be more assertive and you will be surprised at the outcome. Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 5
- 7 /13
Virgo | Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. Things at home may be somewhat rocky. Learn your facts before any reprisals or making any moves. Lucky Colour: Pearl. Lucky Number: 6
- 8 /13
Libra | Follow your impulses, push for growth at work. Love life blooms, but caution advised. Your stress level seems to be high due to the unrealistic expectations placed on you. Keep cool. Lucky Colour: Rust. Lucky Number: 4
- 9 /13
Scorpio | You may feel that you are walking a tightrope, waiting for things to happen, however, this is only a temporary phase. Be patient and learn to go with the flow. You will work well with groups and institutions. Lucky Colour: Burgundy. Lucky Number: 9
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Professionally you need to be in charge and have to assert yourself as the situation demands. You make an impact in social circles, and find yourself on almost everyone’s guest list. Stay healthy by being on a diet and exercise. Lucky Colour: Cherry-Red. Lucky Number: 1
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can. Lucky Colour: Mango. Lucky Number: 6
- 12 /13
Aquarius | You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one. Lucky Colour: Saffron. Lucky Number: 2
- 13 /13
Pisces | If the past keeps surfacing in a relationship, aim to deal with it once and for all. Identify guilt that might also be holding you back from seeking out happiness. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives. Lucky Colour: Pink. Lucky Number: 5
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Rahul Gandhi rides bicycle to Parliament to protest against fuel hike; see pics
UPDATED : Aug 03 2021, 17:17 IST
Rahul Gandhi | politics | News | Congress party | New Delhi | Parliament | fuel price hike | Fuel price rise |
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi came in a bicycle to the Parliament on August 3 to protest against the fuel prices, particularly petrol, which has crossed the Rs 100 per litre-mark in various parts of the country.
- 1 /6
Rahul Gandhi rides bicycle to Parliament to protest fuel hike; see pics
- 2 /6
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi came in a bicycle to the Parliament on August 3 to protest against the fuel prices, particularly petrol, which has crossed the Rs 100 per litre-mark in various parts of the country. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /6
Rahul Gandhi with a bicycle in a symbolic protest over fuel price hike. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /6
Rahul Gandhi was joined by other leaders during a protest over fuel price hike in Parliament, New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /6
Rahul Gandhi clicked with a bicycle during a symbolic protest over fuel price hike. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /6
Bicycles parked at the Parliament premises in a protest demanding roll-back of hike in fuel prices, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Tejas Express is set to be back on track from August 7
UPDATED : Aug 03 2021, 20:34 IST
News | Indian Railways | Tejas Express | Railways | IRCTC |
Indian Railways has decided to resume its Tejas Express services from August 7 on its New Delhi-Lucknow and Ahmedabad-Mumbai routes.
- 1 /6
Tejas Express is set to be back on track from August 7
- 2 /6
Indian Railways has decided to resume its Tejas Express services from August 7 on its New Delhi-Lucknow and Ahmedabad-Mumbai routes. Credit: Twitter/@RailMinIndia
- 3 /6
Reportedly, these trains will run four days a week. “Tejas Express Train no. 82501/82502 (LJN-NDLS-LJN) and Train no. 82901/82902 (MMCT-ADI-MMCT) have been reintroduced for booking with effect from journey date 07.08.2021,” IRCTC said in a statement. Credit: Twitter/@RailMinIndia
- 4 /6
Earlier, Railways had halted the operations of Tejas Express amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Credit: Twitter/@RailMinIndia
- 5 /6
New Delhi-Lucknow Tejas express was launched in October 2019, while Ahmedabad-Mumbai route was started in January 2020. Credit: Twitter/@RailMinIndia
- 6 /6
Tejas coaches are equipped with smart features for enhanced passenger safety and comfort. The smart coach aims to provide world-class facilities to passengers with the help of intelligent sensor-based systems. Credit: Twitter/@RailMinIndia
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Realme Flash, Nokia XR20, Samsung Galaxy & other smartphones likely to launch in August
UPDATED : Aug 03 2021, 16:58 IST
Nokia | Samsung | Realme | smartphones | smartphone | Technology News |
Here we list you some smartphones that are all set to launch in August 2021.
- 1 /7
Realme Flash, Nokia XR20, Samsung Galaxy & Other Smartphones likely to launch in August
- 2 /7
Realme Flash: Realme is all set to will introduce its much-hyped smartphone ‘Realme Flash’ in India. Touted to be the first Android smartphone with magnetic wireless charging, the phone has already garnered too much attention from the Android fans. Credit: Realme
- 3 /7
Realme GT series: Realme’s flagship series is gearing up to enter the Indian market in August. The company is all set to launch four GT series smartphones - GT 5G, GT Neo, GT Master Edition and GT Mater Edition Explorer. Credit: Realme
- 4 /7
Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Edge 20, Edge 20 Lite: Motorola will roll out its much-anticipated flagship series Motorola Edge 20 in August. Credit: Twitter/@Moto
- 5 /7
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: Samsung is likely to unveil the new Galaxy Z phones next week. These cutting-edge smartphones put powerful performance and a large immersive display all in the palm of your hand. Credit: Twitter/ @evleaks
- 6 /7
Nokia XR20: Nokia is all set to unveil Nokia XR20 phone in August. The phone which recently entered the international market has received great response from critics. Credit: Nokia
- 7 /7
Realme 8s: Another series from Realme is all set to the hit market in August 2021. Realme is likely to introduce 8s in the third week of August which would join the existing Realme 8, Realme 8 5G, and Realme 8 Pro bandwagon. Credit: Twitter/@iamshresthraj
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Agony all over as India men's hockey team lose out on chance at Olympic gold
UPDATED : Aug 03 2021, 14:31 IST
Sports News | Hockey | Hockey India | Tokyo Games | Tokyo Olympics | Tokyo 2020 | Tokyo |
Indian men's hockey team's dream of entering the Olympics final after 41-years remained unfulfilled after they lost their semi-final match to world champions Belgium. Team India will now aim for a bronze in the Tokyo Games. Here's a look at the emotional moments captured during their semi-final game.
- 1 /12
Agony all over as India men's hockey team lose out on chance at Olympic gold
- 2 /12
Indian players look dejected after losing their match to Belgium. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /12
In his photo, the wall of India — Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran is seen wiping his face. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /12
Hardik Singh is consoled by a Belgium player after losing their semi-final match. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /12
Hardik Singh gets emotional after losing their semi-final match against Belgium. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /12
Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran reacts after losing their semi-final match against Belgium. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /12
Dilpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh photographed in a pensive mood. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /12
A joyous Mandeep Singh celebrating his goal against Belgium in the first quarter of the match. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /12
Mandeep Singh celebrates after scoring against Belgium during their men's semi-final match. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /12
Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran reacting after failing to stop the Penalty Stroke. Credit: PTI Photo
- 11 /12
India players wait for a video referral decision that resulted in a penalty stroke against them. Credit: PTI Photo
- 12 /12
Indian players get emotional after losing their men's field hockey semifinal match to Belgium. Credit: PTI Photo