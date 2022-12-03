India officially took over the G20 presidency on December 1 and to celebrate this feat, over 100 monuments in the country were lit up with the G20 logo. These monuments included Srinagar’s Shankaracharya Temple, Delhi's Red Fort, Humayun’s Tomb, and Purana Quila, Thanjavur’s Great Living Chola Temples, Modhera Sun Temple in Gujarat, Konark Sun Temple in Odisha, and Sher Shah Suri’s Tomb in Bihar. The logo was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8. The logo bears a lotus and the message of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — One Earth, One Family, One Future’.