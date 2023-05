Summer vacations have started in schools in North India today and this is one of the toughest phases for parents as they have to keep their kids engaged and entertained. While many prefer to send their wards to summer camps, some prefer to keep them at home -- away from the extreme weather. Due to the extreme heat, it is a bit tough for kids to step out and play. Keeping them glued to screens is not what every parent prefers. Here we list some cool and interesting games that promote children's development and keep them entertained.