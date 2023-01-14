Today's Horoscope - January 15, 2023 | Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - January 15, 2023 | Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | You have been on an adrenaline-high the past few days, and you are more exhausted that you really know. Take time to unwind with a loved one. You have clearly marked your goals, so go about it steadily. Rome wasn’t built in a day! | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | You are in a confrontational mood with your colleagues today. Look for a mature person to guide you. If you try to manipulate emotional situations you will find yourself alienated | Lucky Colour: Pista green | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | At work, you have settled into an easy pattern that gets you admiration from your boss. But it is time to think out of the box today – you can excel at it, instead of being just good at it. Go on — pull out all the stops | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | Do not make any decisions in haste. Self deception about relationships is a problem. You will be up and down emotionally. Relaxing and trusting that things will be okay if you take some needed rest can be difficult for you these days, but very necessary | Lucky Colour: Jade green | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Stay mellow. This is a good time to clearly see what may have been preventing you from achieving your goals | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | Much is happening in romance- a lucky phase when the opposite sex will find you very attractive. Financial gain is possible. If you may have recently been dealing with self-doubt and fear of making changes, this is an ideal time to face fears of moving forward | Lucky Colour: Teak | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | An ex-flame is blazing a path to your door, and you are feeling confused and shell-shocked. Before you turn the friend away, look into your own heart too. Confiding in a friend looks good. Lateral growth at work is beckoning | Lucky Colour: Apricot | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Try not to let small distractions get in the way of the important task ahead of you at work, when someone tries to side-track you from being objective and attentive. It could be a colleague who may not have your best interest at heart. It's in your best interests to stay as focused as possible | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Your father wants your time and attention, so give it to him. You do tend to nit-pick at issues, so let go and bear in mind that your thinking is very different from your father’s. It’s a generation thing | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Work quietly at your own goals and forget about situations that you can do little about. Depression may put a damper on your day. Your intellectual charm will win hearts and bring opportunities that you least expect | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Situations could easily get blown out of proportion if you have made unreasonable promises. You are ready to blow up and your stress level has gone into over drive. Avoid conflicts with in-laws or other family members | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | A friend is taking up a lot of your time. You are confused about their intentions. The mixed signal s you are getting are confusing. But you need to handle the friend with a light hand today. Not superficial, but not in a deeply intense way either. An evening out for a drink should be the level of light-heartedness | Lucky Colour: Burgundy | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh and others pay rich tributes to Sharad Yadav
From Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, and Akhilesh Yadav to Tejasvi Yadav, several political bigwigs paid their last respects to socialist stalwart Sharad Yadav in his Chhatarpur residence on January 13. His mortal remains were taken to his native village Ankhmau in Hoshangabad district in Madhya Pradesh by a chartered plane today (January 14) morning and the cremation was performed at 01:00 pm.
- 1 /12
Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh and others pay rich tributes to Sharad Yadav
- 2 /12
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi offers condolences to family members of former union minister Sharad Yadav, who passed away on January 12, at Chhatarpur in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /12
Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers condolences to Rekha Yadav, wife of former union minister Sharad Yadav, at Chhatarpur in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /12
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal offers condolences to Rekha Yadav at Chhatarpur in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /12
Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi offers condolences to Subhashini Rao, daughter of former union minister Sharad Yadav, at his Chhatarpur residence in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /12
Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi also arrived at Yadav's residence to pay her last respects. In this photo, Rabri Devi offers condolences to Sharad Yadav's wife Rekha Yadav. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /12
CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury pays his last respects to former union minister Sharad Yadav, at Chhatarpur in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /12
Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav also arrived at Yadav's residence to pay her last respects. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /12
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia pays tribute to the mortal remains of former union minister Sharad Yadav, at Chhatarpur in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /12
Samajwadi Party MP Ramgopal Yadav offers condolences to Rekha Yadav, wife of former union minister Sharad Yadav, at his Chhatarpur residence in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 11 /12
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav after paying tribute to the mortal remains of former union minister Sharad Yadav, at Chhatarpur in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 12 /12
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pays his last respects to former union minister Sharad Yadav, at Chhatarpur in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Shimla swells with tourists after fresh snowfall, hotels bookings spike
Hotels and restaurants are gearing up for a decent business as the recent snowfall in Shimla has attracted several tourists. There is a sudden spike in visitors and the hotels are witnessing a spike in the past few days as the tourism industry hopes that this snowfall would boost their business and increase the tourist rush in coming days.
- 1 /7
In Pics | Shimla swells with tourists after fresh snowfall, hotel bookings spike. Credit: PTI Photo
- 2 /7
A fresh lot of tourists have started thronging the peaks of Shimla after a light snowfall in the area. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /7
As a result of the increased tourism, the occupancy in hotels spiked by nearly 10-15 per cent. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /7
However, the excitement of the tourists was short-lived since the snow was soon followed by rain and sleet. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /7
Several places in low hills were lashed by intermittent rains ending the dry spell. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /7
The tourism industry is pinning hope that snow would increase the tourist rush on weekends. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /7
Meanwhile, the local Meteorological station has predicted light rain and snow in isolated areas in mid and higher hills on January 14 and rains in low hills and dry weather in the region from January 14 to January 18. It has also cautioned of dense fog and cold wave in low hills from January 14 to 17. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Thousands of Devotees take holy dip on Makar Sankranti
On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, thousands of devotees took the holy dip in rivers across the nation and were seen offerings prayers to lord Surya. The harvest festival marks the first day of Sun's transition into Makara, marking the end of winter.
- 1 /6
In Pics | Thousands of Devotees take holy dip on Makar Sankranti.
- 2 /6
Braving the extreme cold weather, thousands of people across the nation took a dip in rivers to mark Makar Sankranti. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /6
Devotees have been flocking at Varanasi, Tattapani, Tattapani and other areas to take the holy dip. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /6
Devotees were seen offering prayers to the sun god on the occasion of the harvest festival. Makar Sankranti marks the beginning of warmer and longer days. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /6
This day marks the first day of Sun's transition into Makara, marking the end of winter. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /6
People perform rituals after taking a dip at Ganga during the Gangasagar Mela on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News In Pics, Jan 14, 2023: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /9
People visit the Zaryadye park as steam rises from chimneys of a heating power plant in central Moscow. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /9
Afghan children harvest potatoes in a field at Bati Kot district in Nangarhar Province. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /9
Palestinian relatives mourn the death of Abdulhadi Nazzal, reportedly killed during a raid by Israeli forces in Qabatia town. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /9
A soldier stands in attention as the national flag is lowered as part of a daily ceremony at the Galle Face Green promenade in Colombo. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /9
A worker installs lanterns ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year at Fo Guang Shan Dong Zen Buddhist Temple in Jenjarom, Selangor, Malaysia. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /9
Ukrainian Border Guards are seen at their positions near the border with Belarus in Volyn region. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /9
A man walks during a snowfall along a path on the outskirts of Srinagar. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /9
Brown pelicans fly past Eli Hanneman of the US as he competes during the Men’s quarter-finals at the WSL World Junior Surf Championships at Cardiff Reef in Encinitas. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /9
French soldiers watch the sunset in Marseille, southern France. Credit: AFP Photo