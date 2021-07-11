Today's Horoscope - July 12, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jul 12 2021, 00:33 IST
Today's Horoscope - July 12, 2021
Aries | A party puts you in the limelight. Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Cash flow seems better, so if you want to splurge and buy that special item, go for it. Don’t ignore emotional issues that could be causing problems | Lucky Numbers: 6 | Lucky Colours: Scarlet | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | A family member gets a promotion or award today. A stroke of good fortune comes your way in your career. Creative endeavours, romance and recreation are the features for the day | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Sudden romantic encounters could lead to serious repercussions. Try not to over-exert and compromise your health. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Working overtime to increase income may be good but builds up stress. A short trip advised. Be ready to explain your actions to your partner who seems to be in confrontational mode | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | One-sided attractions are likely. Think twice before you pursue an unrealistic goal. Confusion regarding other people's money and joint ventures will come to a head | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | A good day to make amends. If you are on the lookout for someone special, this could be the day. Female associates/colleagues/authority figures could pose problems. Avoid compromising situations at work | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Matters could seem unsettled at home with the waning moon making you restless. A hobby or creative pursuit could bring joy. Major developments with work or health are likely. A day for adventures | Lucky Colour: Sea- green | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Today keep your ideals in mind when making major decisions. Secret affairs may cause complications. Try to have patience and refrain from being judgmental | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Money may slip through your fingers. Talk to those in a position of power about your intentions. Think twice before you agree to take on any new projects | Lucky Colour: Coral | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Not a good time for investments. A younger sibling could cause worry. Love life perks up. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends.Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life | Lucky Colour: Apricot | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations. Capitalise on your love-life which seems to be on a high. A big shift in career plans is likely | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Unexpected expenses could crop up. A promotion or gain long overdue will materialize. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Copa America: Neymar burst into tears after Brazil's defeat, Messi consoles him with a hug; pics go viral
UPDATED : Jul 11 2021, 11:58 IST
Lionel Messi | Copa America | Argentina | Brazil | Neymar | sports | FOOTBALL |
Brazilian forward Neymar burst into tears after losing the Copa America final 0-1 to Messi's Argentina. Pictures of Neymar consoled by several of his teammates are doing the rounds on the internet. Here's a look at some of them.
Copa America: Neymar burst into tears after Brazil's defeat, Messi consoles him with a hug; pics go viral
Brazilian forward Neymar bust into tears after losing the Copa America final 0-1 to Messi's Argentina. Credit: AFP Photo
Pictures of Neymar consoled by several of his teammates are doing the rounds on the internet. Credit: AFP Photo
In this photo, Neymar is seen comforted by Brazil's coach Tite after their team's loss. Credit: AFP Photo
Photos of Lionel Messi consoling Neymar with a hug has gone viral online. Credit: Reuters Photo
Brazil great Juninho Paulista and Neymar look dejected after the Copa America final. Credit: Reuters Photo
Neymar reacts after losing the Copa America 2021 final. Credit: AFP Photo
Angel Di Maria and Neymar share an emotional moment. Credit: Reuters Photo
Neymar is comforted by Vinicius Junior in this photo. Credit: AFP Photo
An emotional Neymar looks at his runners up medal. Credit: Reuters Photo
Neymar in tears after losing 1-0 to Argentina in the Copa America final. Credit: AFP Photo
After the post-match presentation, football superstars Neymar and Messi were seen sharing sweet nothings. Credit: Reuters Photo
Brazil's Neymar is comforted by teammate Marquinhos. Credit: AFP Photo
An emotional Neymar looks dejected after losing to Argentina. Credit: Reuters Photo
Copa America: Messi's Argentina end drought, clinch first international title after 28 years
UPDATED : Jul 11 2021, 08:29 IST
Argentina | Angel Di Maria | Lionel Messi | Brazil | Copa America | sports | FOOTBALL |
Argentina and Lionel Messi lifted their first international trophy in 28 years with a 1-0 win over Brazil in the Copa America final. Winger Angel Di Maria ended Argentina's trophy drought, cheekily lobbing the ball past Brazil 'keeper Ederson early in the first half. Here's a look at how Argentina went on to lift the Copa America trophy.
Copa America: Messi's Argentina end drought, clinch first international title after 28 years
Argentina winger Angel Di Maria opened the scoreline in the 22nd minute, cheekily lobbing the ball above Brazil goalkeeper Ederson into the net | Credit: AFP Photo
After maintaining their lead in the first half, Argentina were on their toes, made to deal with attack after attack from the Brazilians | Credit: AFP Photo
Argentina custodian Emiliano Martinez and his defence had some nerve-wracking moments, like shown in the picture when Richarlison equalised for Brazil, only to be considered offside later | Credit: Reuters Photo
Messi was offered a glorious opportunity to extend Argentina's lead minutes before the end of regulation time, but squandered it | Credit: AFP Photo
However, Argentina thwarted Brazil's attempts and Messi and his teammates went on to win their first-ever international trophy. The players and staff lifted their skipper, the man carrying on his shoulders the hopes of millions of Argentinians for nearly two decades | Credit: AFP Photo
Emiliano Martinez bagged the Golden Glove Award, Messi the Top Scorer Award, and Di Maria the MVP of the Match | Credit: AFP Photos
And finally, Argentina lifted their first international trophy since the 1993 Copa America in Ecuador | Credit: Reuters Photo
News in Pics, July 11: Best shots from around the world
UPDATED : Jul 11 2021, 07:51 IST
A person gestures in front of the Loyalist Corcrain Redmanville bonfire, which was lit to mark the start of the unionist Twelfth celebrations, in Portadown, Northern Ireland. Credit: Reuters Photo
Players of Argentina celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil. Credit: AFP Photo
2021 Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates after winning the Copa America. Credit: Reuters Photo
Workers remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, in Charlottesville. Credit: Reuters Photo
A member of the 'Gladiators NYC' armored combat group rests following a fight in Central Park, New York. Credit: AFP Photo
Festival goers cheer in front of the main stage at the EXIT festival in the Serbian city of Novi Sad. Credit: AFP Photo
People take part in a march to stop and change homeless policies in New York. Credit: Reuters Photo
A view of the Allianz Arena, the stadium of Munich, lit in rainbow colors during the Christopher Street Day Pride Week in Munich, southern Germany. Credit: AFP Photo
Argentina's Angel Di Maria holds the match's MVP trophy after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - July 11, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jul 11 2021, 00:53 IST
Today's Horoscope - July 11, 2021
Aries | You are feeling communicative today. A good day to travel, write letters and catch up with a friend you have neglected. A friend may turn against you, so watch your words and be sure to return favours | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Your communication skills are in excellent form today but slow down on your spending spree, as money is still budgetary. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive | Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Be careful not to overreact to a real or imagined slight. A partner or intimate may insist on doing their thing today. Be more objective rather than emotional when dealing with colleagues today | Lucky Colour: Jade | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Deep feelings emerge. Problems with communication will clear up. A good time for investments and savings plans. Romance takes a backseat today | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | A younger sibling can be of great support. A romantic mood persists, and an elusive one may fall in line. Identify guilt that might also be holding you back from seeking out happiness | Lucky Colour: Lemon-yellow | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Confusion, miscommunication between yourself and others is possible today. The moon makes you feel sensitive and alienated. This is a time for facing fears of making changes or of making mistakes | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | A friend may be too demanding. It is in your best interests to put your cards on the table. Prepare for endings or separations with people from the past | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Your creativity is good but you need to look for more practical solutions today. You are too trusting, and feel the sharp edge of a friend’s cloak-and-dagger approach | Lucky Colour: Apple-red | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Put feelings aside and meet your targets for today. Barring minor frustrations, today could be productive .It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new, out of your comfort zone | Lucky Colour: Grey | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Your hard work will pay dividends and your meticulous planning will help you reach a goal. Overspending on luxurious items needs to be curbed as finances may be low | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Jupiter continues its benefic influence on you. Don’t fritter away your money and energy on undeserving people and projects. Frictions and little squabbles mar your otherwise happy domestic environment | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | A detractor in the guise of friend is damaging your reputation. Much may happen in the career front today. Obstacles emerge that you didn't expect and things turn around corners you didn't see | Lucky Colour: Emerald | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay