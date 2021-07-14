Today's Horoscope - July 14, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - July 14, 2021
Aries | It’s time to break away from the tried-and-tested and try something new. The nature and scope of your daily work increases. A good time to seek employment or begin a new project | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Emotions seem more manageable now. Family matters and home life are better. Your significant-other is still combative, though. Mixed trends affect your social picture now. A friend may cause you some concern | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | An overdue promotion or rise in salary is indicated. Home situation is still tricky with hair-trigger tempers all round. Try not to be impatient with others tonight if they let you down. A junket is possible | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | A time when you can demonstrate your integrity and consolidate a close relationship with patience and maturity. New liaisons or associations will bring opportunity | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | A response from that special one is indicated. An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today. Get out and discover them for yourself | Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | An unexpected controversy rears its ugly head and you seem to be caught in the eye of the storm. However, as it does not involve you personally, keep a cool head and pull back. All will be well | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | A colleague or business partner could prove troublesome. Home- life brings joy. Children are receptive to your suggestions and give no cause for worry | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Keeping things under your hat is making you build up pressure. Talk to someone close and ease your feelings. New romance or a revitalisation of a current one perks you up today | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Financial matters are emphasised. Increase in your financial status — either through your effort or someone close to you. An error in judgement calls for smooth talking | Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | A day to be cautious about special plans or projects. This is a big time for work and financial issues. Others help you to finish your tasks and give emotional support today | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Numbers: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Your emotions may seem misleading. But your utter loyalty will carry you through any rough patches in a relationship. This is a good time to find ways to improve work/leisure balance problems in your life | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Deception about some parts of your life could be an issue | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
In Pictures - Top 5 batsmen with highest runs in T20 cricket
Here, we take a look at the top five T-20 run-scorers in the history of this format:
In Pictures - Top 5 run-scorers in T20 cricket
'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle tops the list with over 14,000 runs. He is the first-ever batsman in T20 cricket history to reach this figure. Credit: AFP Photo
Followed by Gayle, his fellow team-mate Kieron Pollard is the second highest run-scorer in T20 cricket. Credit: AFP Photo
Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik is third on the list with 10,741 runs. Credit: AFP Photo
Australian cricketer David Warner ranks fourth in the list with 10,0187 runs. Credit: Reuters Photo
India's run-machine Virat Kohli rounds off the top 5 places. He has 9,922 T20 runs under his kitty. Credit: PTI Photo
144th Jagannath Rath Yatra: Muted celebrations due to Covid-19
Amidst beating of cymbals, blowing of conch shells and chanting of 'Hari Bol', Lord Jagannath and his celestial siblings' devotee-less Ratha Jatra was held in Odisha's Puri with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols as the entire coastal town was put under curfew.
(Image Credit: PTI Photos)
144th Jagannath Rath Yatra: Muted celebrations due to Covid-19
Amidst beating of cymbals, blowing of conch shells and chanting of 'Hari Bol', Lord Jagannath and his celestial siblings' devotee-less Ratha Jatra was held in Odisha's Puri on Monday with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols as the entire coastal town was put under curfew.
The three majestic chariots of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath reached their destination at the Shree Gundicha Temple, about 3 km away from the main temple, much ahead of the schedule.
Devotees perform rituals during the annual Rath Yatra festival in Puri.
The state government had banned physical public participation in the annual event in the wake of prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.
This was for the second consecutive year and the second time in the history of the 12th-century shrine that the annual mega-festival, considered one of the biggest religious events in the country, was held sans devotees.
The entire 3-km stretch of the Grand Road in front of the temple wore a deserted look as only some selected priests and police personnel were allowed to physically conduct the event.
A devotee performs during the annual Rath Yatra festival in Puri.
Only those servitors, police personnel and officials who have tested negative for COVID-19 were allowed to take part in the festival.
Descending from the 'Ratna Sinhasana', the bejeweled throne, the three deities were taken out of the temple down the 22 steps known as 'Baisi Pahacha' through the Lion's Gate in an elaborate ritual.
Priests pull chariots from their construction site to the Jagannath temple on the eve of Rath Yatra festival, in Puri.
In Pics | Billionaires who have travelled to space
With former Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos all set to fly to the edge of space on Blue Origin's maiden crewed voyage on July 20, let's take a look at other billionaires who have travelled to space.
In Pics | Billionaires who have travelled to space
With former Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos all set to fly to the edge of space on Blue Origin's maiden crewed voyage on July 20, let's take a look at other billionaires who have travelled to space.
Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson successfully went with a crew to the edge of space on July 11, 2021. Credit: Reuters Photo
Hungarian-American Charles Simonyi is the only tourist who’s gone twice to space. He travelled to the International Space Station in 2007 and 2009, respectively. Credit: Instagram/lowellobservatory
Guy Laliberte, the Canadian co-founder of Cirque du Soleil, has spent several days aboard the International Space Station in 2009. Credit: Lunerouge.com
American engineer Dennis Anthony Tito is the 'world's first space tourist'. He spent nearly eight days in orbit as a crew member of ISS EP-1 in 2001. Credit: Instagram/dennis.tito.fp
Yashpal Sharma passes away: 9 lesser-known facts about the 1983 World Cup hero
India's 1983 World Cup hero Yashpal Sharma died of a heart attack on Tuesday (July 13) morning. He was 66 and is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. Here we take a look at some lesser-known facts about the legendary cricketer:
Yashpal Sharma passes away: 9 lesser-known facts about the 1983 World Cup hero
Yashpal Sharma was known as a ‘crisis man’ for Team India as he outperformed whenever the team was under severe pressure. Be it with bat or bowl, Yashpal always brought his best whenever the team was in trouble. Credit: Instagram/yashpalsharmacricketer
Yashpal played a key role in India’s 1983 World Cup win over the West Indies. He played a handy innings in the tournament with an average 34.28 runs and scored 240 runs. Credit: Instagram/yashpalsharmacricketer
Yashpal is one of the finest all-rounders Team India ever had. He could bowl medium-pace and had 47 First-Class wickets. Credit: Instagram/yashpalsharmacricketer
Yashpal Sharma was considered an integral part of the batting line up, and interestingly, he got into the team because of veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who also passed away recently.
Not many know that Yashpal Sharma could also do wicket-keeping. Credit: Instagram/yashpalsharmacricketer
Yashpal Sharma has represented three teams – Punjab, Haryana and Railways in Ranji Trophy. He played 160 matches amassing 8,933 runs which included 21 centuries with a highest score of 201 not out. Credit: Instagram/yashpalsharmacricketer
Yashpal donned the hat of an umpire too and stood in a couple of women's ODIs. Credit: Instagram/yashpalsharmacricketer
Yashpal Sharma became the national selector between 2003 and 2006 when Team India was going through a rough patch. Credit: PTI Photo
Yashpal was one of the eminent players who was vocal against Greg Chapell and openly lent his support to Saurav Ganguly. Credit: Instagram/yashpalsharmacricketer