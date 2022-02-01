Union Budget 2022-23: All eyes on Sitharaman as she reaches Parliament for Budget presentation
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at the Parliament to present the Union Budget 2022-23 in Lok Sabha. All eyes are on the FM as to what she is going to give relief to the public and keep the growth engine going at the same time.
- 1 /7
- 2 /7
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at the Parliament to present the Union Budget 2022-23 in Lok Sabha. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /7
Nirmala was accompanied by Pankaj Chaudhary, Bhagwat Karad and other officials from the ministry. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /7
FM Sitharaman ditched her signature 'bahi-khata' and was seen carrying a tablet wrapped in a red cover with national emblem embossed on it. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /7
Nirmala Sitharaman holds a tablet containing the Union Budget 2022-23 as she poses for a photograph. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /7
FM Nirmala Sitharaman and her team met President Ram Nath Kovind ahead of the Union Budget 2022-23 presentation. Credit: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn
- 7 /7
President Ram Nath Kovind with Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and senior officials at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Credit: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn
