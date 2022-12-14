Year-ender: Celebs who became parents in 2022
UPDATED : Dec 14 2022, 14:41 IST
Entertainment News | Ranbir Kapoor | Sonam Kapoor | alia bhatt | Vignesh Shivan | Nayanthara | priyanka chopra jonas | Nick Jonas | Tollywood |
The year 2022 saw the arrival of many celebrity babies. From Priyanka and Nick Jonas, Sonam and Anand Ahuja to Alia and Ranbir Kapoor, there were many superstars who became proud parents this year. We list the celebrities who embraced parenthood in 2022.
- 1 /8
Year-ender: Celebs who became parents in 2022
- 2 /8
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas became parents to their first child, a baby girl—Malti, through surrogacy in January 2022. Credit: Instagram/@priyankachopra
- 3 /8
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their baby boy Vayu on August 20. Sonam and Anand tied the knot in May 2018 after being in a relationship. The two announced their pregnancy in March 2022. Credit: Instagram/@sonamkapoor
- 4 /8
Actor Kajal Aggarwal and her husband, entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu have became parents to a baby boy, Neil, on April 19. Kajal, who tied the knot with Kitchlu in 2020 in a private ceremony, announced her pregnancy in January. Credit: Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial
- 5 /8
Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and his wife, lady superstar Nayanthara welcomed twin baby boys in October 2022. Shivan and Nayan, who tied the knot in June 2022, welcomed the twins via surrogacy. Credit: Instagram/@wikkiofficial
- 6 /8
Bollywood actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover on November 12 announced that they have welcomed their first child, a baby girl, Devi. The couple, who got married in 2016, had shared the pregnancy news in August 2022. Credit: Instagram/@bipashabasu
- 7 /8
Bollywood's power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt became proud parents to baby girl Raha in November. Alia and Ranbir got married in an intimate ceremony in April 2022 and announced the pregnancy in June. Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
- 8 /8
Singer-politician Manoj Tiwari and his wife Surabhi welcomed their daughter on December 12. He took to his social media handle and shared the news with his friends and followers along with a selfie from the hospital with his wife. Credit: Instagram/@manojtiwari.mp
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, December 14, 2022: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Dec 14 2022, 06:13 ISTWorld news | Argentina | Czech Republic | Lisbon | Doha | Russia | Bulgaria | Mexico |
- 1 /8
Argentina's forward #09 Julian Alvarez celebrates with Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi (L) after scoring his team's second goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football semi-final match between Argentina and Croatia. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /8
Smoke comes out of the chimneys from the rooftops of houses in central Prague during the sunrise. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /8
A pedestrian holds an umbrella as he walks past Christmas decorations during rainy weather near the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in central Moscow. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /8
A man strolls his dog following a snowfall in an empty park in Sofia. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /8
A hose is pictured in the middle of a flooded street, in Frielas, on the outskirts of Lisbon. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /8
Argentina supporters wear t-shirts displaying portraits of Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi (L) and late football legend Diego Maradona before the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football semi-final match between Argentina and Croatia. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /8
Migrants travelling in a caravan of more than a thousand people from countries such as Nicaragua, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic cross the Rio Bravo river (or Rio Grande river, as it is called in the US) to ask for political asylum in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /8
Drones lighting up the sky in front of West Bay in Doha during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - December 14, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Dec 13 2022, 23:44 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - December 14, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. You may be tempted to reveal secrets which are not yours to give away | Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | Communication is the key to making what's occurring work in your favour. Ensure you act on the ideas you're having or you will miss out on the opportunities Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable | Lucky Colour: Sky-Blue | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it. You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own.. Use today to think things through | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | What you do and say cannot possibly meet with the approval of everyone today. So stop your people-pleasing attitude. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | Take gossip with a pinch of salt and you'll avoid falling out with close ones. You start to look at your problems from a better perspective due to the support from your family | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | Mercury pushes you to take gambles you would usually shy away from. The Moon helps you find common ground with a younger person. Dramatic new faces make what is occurring seem more problematic than it really needs to be | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | Close relationships are a focus of unexpected change in your life now. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Avoid joint financial ventures today. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself | Lucky Colour: Coral | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. Don't take offence at comments made by co-workers. An older loved one may be having problems | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Uncertainty about your relationship is prevalent. A casual new relationship could evolve into something more. Travel and creative hobbies will be your best outlet. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Confronting your emotions today changes everything. If there is something you are not supposed to be doing, then chances are you will be found doing it today. Try to stay focused on what you wanted to achieve as a final result | Lucky Colour: Jade | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | You can excel where before you've failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind! | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Children's needs could be more costly than you anticipated | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Top 10 cities with the most billionaires (2022)
- 1 /11
Top 10 cities with the most billionaires (2022)
- 2 /11
United States' most populous city, New York City tops the list with 106 billionaires. Credit: Getty Images
- 3 /11
Second on the list was China's capital Beijing with 83 billionaires. Credit: Getty Images
- 4 /11
With 67 billionaires, Hong Kong stood at third position. Credit: Getty Images
- 5 /11
London, the capital of the United Kingdom, is a home to 65 billionaires and took fourth place. Credit: Getty Images
- 6 /11
China's biggest city and a global financial hub, Shanghai, secured fifth position with 61 billionaires. Credit: Getty Images
- 7 /11
Shenzhen, the modern metropolis that links Hong Kong to China’s mainland, has 59 billionaires and ranks sixth on the list. Credit: Getty Images
- 8 /11
Russia's capital Moscow takes seventh spot with 52 billionaires. Credit: Getty Images
- 9 /11
Coming in at eighth is Mumbai, the financial and entertainment capital of India. The city is home to 51 billionaires. Credit: Getty Images
- 10 /11
San Francisco, the commercial, financial, and cultural centre of Northern California sits at ninth position with 45 billionaires. Credit: Getty Images
- 11 /11
Seoul, the capital of South Korea, rounds off the list of top 10 'cities with the most billionaires' with 38 billionaires. Credit: Getty Images
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Year-ender 2022: Top OTT series that kept everyone hooked
UPDATED : Dec 13 2022, 16:31 IST
OTT | DH Entertainment |
2022 saw many successful and powerful web series releases that revolutionised OTT content. While many big-budget movies failed to impress moviegoers, a lot of series performed exceptionally well on OTT platforms. Here we list the top Indian OTT shows of 2022.
- 1 /11
Year-ender 2022: Top OTT series that kept everyone hooked
- 2 /11
'Aashram' Season 3: After the massive success of seasons 1 and 2, the third season came out this year. The protagonist of 'Aashram 3' is Kashipur Wale Baba Nirala, who succeeded as a kingmaker when Hukum Singh was elected as the state's chief minister. But for Baba, winning isn't enough—he wants to accomplish more and become Supreme! The show revolves around these challenges. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 3 /11
'Panchayat' Season 2:' Panchayat 2', the much-awaited sequel to the blockbuster web series 'Panchayat', lived up to expectations and heaped praises from all quarters and was one of the most watched OTT series of 2022. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 4 /11
'Vilangu': Tamil-language crime thriller web series starring Vemal, Ineya, Bala Saravanan and Munishkanth was one of the best web series that kept everyone hooked. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 5 /11
'Rudra Edge of Darkness': The remake of the Idris Elba-starrer successful British show 'Luther', 'Rudra', also marked the OTT debut of Ajay Devgn and was the best thriller series released in Disney+ Hotstar in 2022. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 6 /11
'Anupama: Namaste America': An Indian Hindi-language drama web-series which aired on 25 April 2022 was one of the most watched series of 2022. The series starred Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles and was produced by Rajan Shahi and Ishika Shahi under Director's Kut Productions. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 7 /11
'Criminal Justice' Season 3: The third season of the series, 'Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach' is no different and the engaging screenplay and top-notch acting made this eight-episode season an instant hit. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 8 /11
'Rocket Boys': Based on doctors Homi J Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, the series centred on the three pivotal decades in India's history—the 1940s, 1950s, and 1960s—and how the country is developing into a powerful, brave, and independent country. the series perfectly depicted the tale of science's formative years in Independent India. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 9 /11
'Dahan': The show touches upon society, and its beliefs while challenging its characters to face their deepest and darkest fears. It takes off when a mining expedition threatens the village fabled with a temple that legends say can unleash a deadly curse when harmed. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 10 /11
'Gullak 3': Season three of the popular drama series 'Gullak' was not a surprise as they season that premiered on April 7 won hearts in no time. Created by Shreyansh Pandey, the show starred Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Harsh Mayar, and Sunita Rajwar. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 11 /11
'Suzhal – The Vortex': Prime Video's first long-form scripted original series in Tamil was one the best Tamil web series progressed over time with its average viewership and emerged as one of the finest web series of 2022. Written and created by Pushkar and Gayatri, the series stars Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy and Radhakrishnan Parthiban. Credit: Special Arrangement