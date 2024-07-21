Over 11,000 NEET-UG candidates scored zero, negative marks

There are several candidates at the centre under scanner in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh who have scored less than zero marks.

While there are multiple candidates from few centres who have scored zero marks, no clusters are seen as the number of such candidates from each centre is not very high.

According to officials, zero marks in the exam doesn't necessarily mean the answer sheets were blank or no questions were attempted.

"It is possible that the candidate attempted some questions right and some questions wrong which led to negative marking.

In the NEET-UG, for every correct answer, four marks are awarded and for every incorrect answer, one mark is deducted. No marks are awarded or deducted for questions that are not attempted.

The NTA on Saturday released city- and centre-wise results of the medical entrance exam which is under the scanner over alleged irregularities, including paper leak.

An analysis of data indicated that while the candidates who allegedly benefitted from the paper leak and other irregularities have not done well, some centres have a high concentration of well-performing students.

More than 2,000 NEET-UG candidates from Sikar centres scored above 650 marks while over 4,000 have scored above 600 marks.

The voluminous result data of over 23 lakh candidates from 4,750 centres was not released in a cumulative format but in a drop-down menu for each centre. The data was released on the direction of the Supreme Court which is hearing several petitions over the alleged irregularities as lakhs of aspirants await a final verdict on fate of the exam.