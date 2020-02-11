Delhi Election 2020: AAP's Bandana Kumari wins from Shalimar Bagh

Aam Aadmi Party's Bandana Kumari has won from Shalimar Bagh constituency against Rekha Gupta of BJP by 3,466 votes.
In 2015 Assembly Elections also, she won from that constituency on AAP's ticket.
For More Live Updates On Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, Follow Deccan Herald
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Comments (+)