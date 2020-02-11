AAP's Bandana Kumari wins from Shalimar Bagh

Delhi Election 2020: AAP's Bandana Kumari wins from Shalimar Bagh

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 11 2020, 16:55pm ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2020, 16:55pm ist
Bandana Kumari. (Photo credit: Twitter)

Aam Aadmi Party's Bandana Kumari has won from Shalimar Bagh constituency against Rekha Gupta of BJP by 3,466 votes. 

In 2015 Assembly Elections also, she won from that constituency on AAP's ticket. 

