Delhi Election 2020: AAP's Dinesh Mohaniya clinches win

Delhi Election 2020: AAP's Dinesh Mohaniya clinches victory in Sangam Vihar

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 11 2020, 16:30pm ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2020, 16:30pm ist
Dinesh Mohaniya. (PTI Photo)

AAP's Dinesh Mohaniya has won against Shiv Charan Lal Gupta of Janata Dal (United) by 42, 504 votes in the Delhi Assembly Election 2020. 

In 2015 Delhi Assembly Election also, Dinesh Mohaniya won from that constituency on AAP's ticket. 

For More Live Updates On Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, Follow Deccan Herald

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020
Delhi
AAP
Comments (+)
 