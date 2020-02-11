Delhi Election 2020: AAP's Dinesh Mohaniya clinches victory in Sangam Vihar

AAP's Dinesh Mohaniya has won against Shiv Charan Lal Gupta of Janata Dal (United) by 42, 504 votes in the Delhi Assembly Election 2020.
In 2015 Delhi Assembly Election also, Dinesh Mohaniya won from that constituency on AAP's ticket.
