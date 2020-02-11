Delhi Polls: Kartar Singh Tanwar wins in Chhatarpur

Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Kartar Singh Tanwar wins in Chhatarpur

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 11 2020, 19:02pm ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2020, 19:02pm ist

AAP's Kartar Singh Tanwar with a vote margin of 3,720 beat BJP's Brahm Singh Tanwar at Chhatarpur.

Kartar Tanwar beat Brahm Tanwar in 2015 from the same constituency.

Chhatarpur is located in South Delhi district.

Follow results from Chhatarpur constituency here

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020
Delhi
AAP
BJP
Congress
Arvind Kejriwal
Manish Sisodia
Narendra Modi
Amit Shah
Rahul Gandhi
Comments (+)
 