Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Kartar Singh Tanwar wins in Chhatarpur

AAP's Kartar Singh Tanwar with a vote margin of 3,720 beat BJP's Brahm Singh Tanwar at Chhatarpur.
Kartar Tanwar beat Brahm Tanwar in 2015 from the same constituency.
Chhatarpur is located in South Delhi district.
