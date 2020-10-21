If Nitish wins, Bihar will be defeated, says Chirag Paswan after seeking his blessings

A day after exchanging pleasantries and seeking blessings from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at the ‘Shraddh’ function of Ram Vilas Paswan, the LJP chief Chirag Paswan launched a blistering attack on the JD (U) president.

“Agar Nitish jeet gaye, toh Bihar haar jayega. (If Nitish wins, Bihar will be defeated),” said Chirag accusing Nitish of “failing Bihar badly.”

The LJP chief, who released his vision document ‘Bihar first, Bihari first’ said that Nitish talks of providing water and constructing roads as part of his seven resolves. “But these are not indicators of development. Roads and water are basic needs and should have been provided much earlier by the person who has been ruling Bihar for the last 15 years,” said Chirag, who has often questioned Nitish for implementing ‘Saat Nishchay’ (Seven resolves), which was originally an idea mooted in 2015 by the Grand Alliance, which comprised the JD (U), RJD and the Congress.

“Seven resolves is not an NDA concept. Today what we need is basic healthcare and proper education system. Bihar is lagging behind on both yardsticks... I, therefore, feel that if Nitish wins, then Bihar will be defeated,” said Chirag adding that “unlike Nitish, I want to do politics in a positive manner and help build a new Bihar.”

Meanwhile, the LJP on Wednesday released the third list of candidates which also had leaders associated with the BJP and the JD (U). He has so far fielded 137 candidates, mostly BJP rebels, and all of them have been pitted against the JD (U) nominees.