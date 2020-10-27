Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Chhapra Assembly Constituency

In Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Chhapra Assembly Constituency (AC No 118) in Saran district goes to polls on November 03, 2020.

Bihar Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Chhapra Assembly Constituency will be declared on November 10, 2020.

In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, BJP candidate Dr. C.N. Gupta won Chapra constituency seat with a margin of 7.2% securing 71646 votes against RJD candidate Randhir Kumar Singh.