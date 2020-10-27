Tejasvi Surya praises Chirag Paswan, says alliance with LJP is a post-poll discussion

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has praised LJP leader Chirag Paswan for being dedicated to the issues of Bihar adding that the young leader is "energetic" and also called him a "special friend."

LJP's Paswan, quit the NDA alliance for the upcoming assembly polls but continued to pay his respects to Narendra Modi and the BJP reiterating his party's rift is with JD (U) only.

Surya, who is campaigning in Arrah for the BJP, said: “Chirag ji is a colleague in Parliament. He is a very energetic leader. Even in Parliament, he raises issues of Bihar with a lot of dedication and statistics. He has made his stand very clear,” the BJP leader said, according to The Indian Express.

The newly appointed BJP Yuva Morcha chief did not rule out Paswan's chances of being a part of the BJP government, adding that it should be left for post-poll discussion. "He is a well-known leader. He is a young leader and a special friend of mine. I wish him the very best. Whatever the results, we can discuss after the elections,” he said.

The chief minister for the NDA, Surya confirmed, will be JD (U) leader Nitish Kumar. "In the next government too, Nitish Kumar-ji will be chief minister. The BJP and the NDA will get a two-thirds majority and will win the election. And Nitish Kumar will be the CM of the future government,” he said.

Rebuking RJD's promise of 10 lakh jobs, Surya said the assurances were fake and that Tejaswi Yadav was giving false hopes. "The 'princes’ who have become politically unemployed after the coming of Narendra Modi are now spreading these lies," he said.