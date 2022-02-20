About 49.31% voting in UP, Punjab till 3 pm

The overall voting percentage in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh was 49.31 per cent till 3 p.m., the Election Commission of India (ECI) said.

As per the ECI data, the third phase of Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh has registered 48.81 per cent voter turnout while Punjab has recorded 49.81 per cent in its single-phase poll on Sunday till 3 p.m.

In Uttar Pradesh, third phase polling was underway in 59 Assembly seats spread over 16 districts. Ten districts of Uttar Pradesh - Lalitpur (59.18 per cent), Etah (53.20 per cent), Manpuri (52.51 per cent), Mahoba (51.72 per cent), Firozabad (51.09 per cent), Hamirpur (51.09 per cent), Kasganj (50.86 per cent), Hathras (50.73 per cent), Etawah (50.42 per cent) and Kannauj (50.06 per cent) have recorded over 50 per cent voting till 3 p.m.

Also Read — Battle for UP: Akhilesh, Baghel won't vote for themselves

Kanpur Nagar recorded the lowest turnout of 41.41 per cent till 3 p.m.

The polling was underway in other districts -- Auraiya registered 48.26 per cent, Farrukhabad 46.34 per cent, Jaluan 46.97 per cent, Jhansi 48.43 per cent, Kanpur Dehat 47.07 per cent till 3 p.m.

Polling for the 117-member Punjab Assembly is being held in a single phase on Sunday. Malerkotla recorded the highest polling at 57.07 per cent followed by Fazilka 56.97 per cent and Mansa 56.94 per cent till 3 p.m. Sahibjada Ajit Singh Nagar has registered the lowest voter turnout of 42 per cent till 3 p.m.

The Election Commission said Amritsar district registered 44.29 per cent voting, Barnala 53.09 per cent, Bathinda 55.48 per cent, Faridkot 51.63 per cent, Fatehgarh Sahib 51.79 per cent, Ferozepur 55.08 per cent, Gurdaspur 51.22 per cent, Hoshiarpur 49.87 per cent, Jalandhar 45.53 per cent, Kapurthala 48.86 per cent, Ludhiana 45.11 per cent, Moga 45.36 per cent, Pathankot 48.01 per cent, Patiala 54.30 per cent, Rupnagar 53.80 per cent, Sangrur 54.18 per cent, Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar 50.43 per cent, and Tarn Taran 45.93 per cent till 3 p.m.

Over 2.14 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women in Punjab.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: