'Cong won polls on Virbhadra's name, can't neglect kin'

Congress won polls on Virbhadra's name, can't neglect family: Prathibha Singh

Singh added that Sonia Gandhi had told her to go to all 68 constituencies and win the state

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 09 2022, 12:23 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2022, 12:30 ist
Pratibha Singh. Credit: PTI File Photo

Ahead of a party meeting of the newly-elected MLAs, Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh said that the elections were fought in the name of Virbhadra Singh, hence the High Command cannot neglect his family members now. 

"They can't neglect his (Virbhadra Singh) family. We won on his name, face and work. It can't be that you use his name, face and family and give credit to someone else. The High Command won't do this," said Singh ahead of Legislative Party meet. 

Also Read — Cong to hold meet of newly-elected Himachal MLAs today

Singh added that Sonia Gandhi had told her to go to all 68 constituencies and win the state. "I did that honestly. The result is before us," she said.

The Congress, which wrested power from the BJP in Himachal Pradesh, has convened a meeting of all its newly-elected MLAs here on Friday and the meeting is likely to pass a resolution authorising the Congress president to pick the CLP leader.

More to follow...

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pratibha Singh
Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022
Congress

What's Brewing

Oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 mn years ago

Oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 mn years ago

Bengaluru gets creative with calendars

Bengaluru gets creative with calendars

Brazil, Argentina target blockbuster WC semi-final

Brazil, Argentina target blockbuster WC semi-final

Marijuana legal in Missouri, but you can't buy it yet

Marijuana legal in Missouri, but you can't buy it yet

 