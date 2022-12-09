Congress won polls on Virbhadra's name, can't neglect family: Prathibha Singh

Ahead of a party meeting of the newly-elected MLAs, Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh said that the elections were fought in the name of Virbhadra Singh, hence the High Command cannot neglect his family members now.

"They can't neglect his (Virbhadra Singh) family. We won on his name, face and work. It can't be that you use his name, face and family and give credit to someone else. The High Command won't do this," said Singh ahead of Legislative Party meet.

Also Read — Cong to hold meet of newly-elected Himachal MLAs today

Singh added that Sonia Gandhi had told her to go to all 68 constituencies and win the state. "I did that honestly. The result is before us," she said.

The Congress, which wrested power from the BJP in Himachal Pradesh, has convened a meeting of all its newly-elected MLAs here on Friday and the meeting is likely to pass a resolution authorising the Congress president to pick the CLP leader.

More to follow...