TMC announces first list of 11 names ahead of Goa Polls

Goa Assembly polls: TMC announces first list of 11 names

Rajya Sabha MP Luizinho Faleiro has been nominated from Fatorda Assembly constituency

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Jan 18 2022, 22:08 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2022, 22:10 ist
The Mamata Banerjee-led party is fighting the polls for the 40-member Assembly in alliance with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party. Credit: PTI Photo

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday announced its first list of 11 candidates for the Goa Assembly polls scheduled for February 14.

Rajya Sabha MP Luizinho Faleiro has been nominated from Fatorda Assembly constituency, which is represented at present by Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai.

As per the list, former GFP leaders Kiran Kandolkar and Jagdish Bhobe, who resigned from the Sardesai-led party on Tuesday itself, will contest from Aldona and St Andre seats respectively. Former Goa chief minister Churchill Alemao will contest from Benaulim and his daughter Valanka has been given a ticket from Navelim.

Former BJP leader Sandeep Vazarkar will fight from Porvorim, Samil Volvoikar from Cumbharjua, Ganpat Gaonkar from Poriem, Gilbert Mariano Rodrigues from Cortalim, Jose Raju Cabral from Nuvem and Dr Jorson Fernandes from Cuncolim, the TMC said.

The Mamata Banerjee-led party is fighting the polls for the 40-member Assembly in alliance with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP). 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Goa
Assembly Elections 2022
Goa Assembly Polls 2022
Goa Assembly Elections 2022
Goa Assembly Elections
Goa Polls
TMC

What's Brewing

Trekker in Arunachal digs out World War II US aircraft

Trekker in Arunachal digs out World War II US aircraft

Pandits play cricket with Sanskrit commentary in Bhopal

Pandits play cricket with Sanskrit commentary in Bhopal

An agonizing wait for news from Tonga

An agonizing wait for news from Tonga

DH Radio | How Indian cinema treats mental health 

DH Radio | How Indian cinema treats mental health 

How one tweet from Musk triggered 5 states to woo Tesla

How one tweet from Musk triggered 5 states to woo Tesla

'London's red buses under threat due to funding crisis'

'London's red buses under threat due to funding crisis'

 