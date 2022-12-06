Gujarat Election: Kapadvanj Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Kapadvanj constituency (AC no.120) in Kheda district went to polls on December 5, 2086. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Kapadvanj is a legislative assembly constituency in Kheda district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.



In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Dabhi Kalabhai Raijibhai won Kapadvanj Assembly constituency seat after securing 85195 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Dabhi Kanubhai Bhulabhai by a margin of 27226 votes.



In 2017, Kapadvanj constituency had 272685 voters, including 139904 males and 132774 females. The constituency also had 7 third gender voters.



The Kapadvanj assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 42.393% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.