Gujarat Election: Radhanpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Radhanpur constituency (AC no.16) in Patan district went to polls on December 5, 2031. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Radhanpur is a legislative assembly constituency in Patan district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Radhanpur constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Alpesh Khodaji Thakor won Radhanpur Assembly constituency seat after securing 85777 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Solanki Lavingji Muljiji Thakor by a margin of 14857 votes.

In 2017, Radhanpur constituency had 259055 voters, including 134985 males and 124069 females. The constituency also had one third gender voter.

The Radhanpur assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 47.984% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

