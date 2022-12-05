Himachal Election: Jogindernagar Constituency Result

Himachal Pradesh Election: Jogindernagar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

Jogindernagar is a legislative assembly constituency in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh

DH Web Desk
  • Dec 05 2022, 19:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2022, 19:34 ist
In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Jogindernagar Assembly Constituency (AC No. 31) in Mandi district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Jogindernagar is a legislative assembly constituency in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. The seat was won by an independent candidate in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Jogindernagar constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate. 

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, IND candidate Prakash Rana won Jogindernagar Assembly constituency seat after securing 31214 votes. The IND candidate defeated BJP candidate Gulab Singh Thakur by a margin of 6635 votes.

In 2017, Jogindernagar constituency had 90750 voters, including 45402 males and 45348 females. The Jogindernagar assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 45.7 per cent in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

