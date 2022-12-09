HP Polls: Congress wins narrowly in several seats

Himachal Pradesh polls: Congress scores victory on several seats by narrow margin

Outgoing Chief Minister Jairam Thakur won by 38,183 votes -- the highest victory margin

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Dec 09 2022, 11:24 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2022, 11:37 ist
The Congress managed to win 40 seats in the 68-member assembly, increasing its tally from the 21 seats it won in 2017. Credit: PTI Photo

Though the Congress wrested power from the BJP in Himachal Pradesh by winning 40 out of the 68 assembly seats, party candidates had a wafer-thin victory margin of less than 2,000 in 15 seats.

The difference in the number of votes received by the candidates of the two parties in Bhoranj, Sujanpur, Darang, Bilaspur, Sri Naina Devi, Rampur, Shillai, and Sri Renukaji was less than 1,000 votes.

Also Read: Smart promises, choice of candidates help Congress win HP

In Bhattiyat, Balh, Una, Jaswan Pragpur, Lahaul and Spiti, Sarkaghat, and Nahan the difference was only between 1,000 to 2,000.

Outgoing Chief Minister Jairam Thakur won by 38,183 votes -- the highest victory margin -- from Seraj in Mandi district, while BJP's Pawan Kajal won in Kangra by a margin of 19,834 votes.

Congress's Mohan Lal Brakta secured a lead of 19,339 votes in Rohru, a reserved constituency.

Congress's Suresh Kumar won in Bhoranj by merely 60 votes -- the lowest victory margin. BJP's Randhir Sharma won from Sri Naina Devi seat by a margin of 171 votes and Trilok Jamwal won from Bilaspur by a margin of 276 votes.

The Congress and the BJP got 40 and 25 seats respectively but the difference in the vote share was only 0.90 per cent.

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh polls: 68-member Assembly will have just 1 woman MLA

Talking to the media here on Thursday, Thakur said, "If you also see vote share, the difference is just about 1 per cent. Despite that, the Congress registered a win in many seats. But we respect the mandate."

When asked what went wrong for the BJP, Thakur said the reasons for defeat would be analysed later. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Assembly Elections 2022
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022
India News
Indian Politics
Himachal Pradesh

What's Brewing

Oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 mn years ago

Oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 mn years ago

Bengaluru gets creative with calendars

Bengaluru gets creative with calendars

Brazil, Argentina target blockbuster WC semi-final

Brazil, Argentina target blockbuster WC semi-final

Marijuana legal in Missouri, but you can't buy it yet

Marijuana legal in Missouri, but you can't buy it yet

Air India plans to refurbish legacy wide-body fleet

Air India plans to refurbish legacy wide-body fleet

 