Deve Gowda takes exception to Modi's comment on JD(S)

Former prime minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda has objected to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments on his party.

"Modi should not have stooped to the level of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The prime minister repeated what Rahul Gandhi said last time. It is not right," Deve Gowda said.

Modi, while addressing an election rally recently, had termed JD(S) as a private limited party of a family that has no agenda.

"There is a difference between Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister. Rahul is younger. But, Modi is an experienced leader. I never expected such statements from him," Gowda said.