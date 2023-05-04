Deve Gowda takes exception to Modi's comment on JD(S)

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, Arsikere (Hassan dist),
  • May 04 2023, 21:42 ist
  • updated: May 05 2023, 01:43 ist
Former Prime Minister and JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda. Credit: PTI File Photo

Former prime minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda has objected to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments on his party.

"Modi should not have stooped to the level of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The prime minister repeated what Rahul Gandhi said last time. It is not right," Deve Gowda said.  

Modi, while addressing an election rally recently, had termed JD(S) as a private limited party of a family that has no agenda.

"There is a difference between Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister. Rahul is younger. But, Modi is an experienced leader. I never expected such statements from him," Gowda said.

