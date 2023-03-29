EC to announce dates for Karnataka Assembly polls today

Election Commission to announce Karnataka Assembly polls schedule at 11:30 am on March 29

The term of the 224-member Karnataka Legislative Assembly ends in May

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 29 2023, 08:03 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2023, 08:07 ist
The Election Commission of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Election Commission of India will announce the polling schedule for Karnataka Assembly election at 11:30 am on Wednesday.

The term of the 224-member Karnataka Legislative Assembly ends in May. 

 

More to follow...

Election Commission of India
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
India News
Karnataka

