Followers pour milk on Bhojegowda to celebrate BJP's defeat

JD(S) workers and leaders poured milk on JD(S) state General Secretary S L Bhojegowda to celebrate the defeat of BJP in Chikkamagaluru constituency.

Check latest updates on Karnataka elections here

The gesture by the followers of JD(S) was due to the party's move in supporting Congress to defeat C T Ravi, the BJP candidate from Chikkamagaluru.

Read | Karnataka template can be implemented in other states: Pawar after CPI's D Raja meets him in Mumbai

The followers led by A C Kumara Gowda, Gopi, C K Murthy and others gathered near the circle at Hosamane layout and after garlanding Bhojegowda, poured milk on him.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhojegowda said, "BJP, which has ruled the constituency from the past 20 years, has been defeated. There is a need to provide good administration and curb corruption in the government offices."

Leaders Poornesh, Deepu, H S Manjappa, Anandegowda, Shivakumar and Shrinivas were present at the event.