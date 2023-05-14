Followers pour milk on Bhojegowda to celebrate BJP loss

Followers pour milk on Bhojegowda to celebrate BJP's defeat

The gesture by the followers of JD(S) was due to the party's move in supporting Congress to defeat C T Ravi, the BJP candidate

Ashwani Kumar
Ashwani Kumar, DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • May 14 2023, 22:55 ist
  • updated: May 14 2023, 22:55 ist
JD(S) workers and leaders pour milk on JD(S) state general secretary S L Bhojegowda at Hosamane Layout circle to celebrate the defeat of BJP in Chikkamagaluru constituency. Credit: DH Photo

JD(S) workers and leaders poured milk on JD(S) state General Secretary S L Bhojegowda to celebrate the defeat of BJP in Chikkamagaluru constituency.

Check latest updates on Karnataka elections here

The gesture by the followers of JD(S) was due to the party's move in supporting Congress to defeat C T Ravi, the BJP candidate from Chikkamagaluru.

Read | Karnataka template can be implemented in other states: Pawar after CPI's D Raja meets him in Mumbai

The followers led by A C Kumara Gowda, Gopi, C K Murthy and others gathered near the circle at Hosamane layout and after garlanding Bhojegowda, poured milk on him.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhojegowda said, "BJP, which has ruled the constituency from the past 20 years, has been defeated. There is a need to provide good administration and curb corruption in the government offices."

Leaders Poornesh, Deepu, H S Manjappa, Anandegowda, Shivakumar and Shrinivas were present at the event.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
S L Bhoje Gowda
JD(S)

Related videos

What's Brewing

When a Champions League dream runs through a war zone

When a Champions League dream runs through a war zone

You need to learn every day in film industry: Prosenjit

You need to learn every day in film industry: Prosenjit

I'll work to uphold CBI motto: Director Praveen Sood

I'll work to uphold CBI motto: Director Praveen Sood

Chile's firefighting goats protect a native forest

Chile's firefighting goats protect a native forest

How visual culture of B'luru hinges on spatial politics

How visual culture of B'luru hinges on spatial politics

Guns fall silent along LoC as border tourism picks up

Guns fall silent along LoC as border tourism picks up

India struggles to eradicate old scourge: Witch hunting

India struggles to eradicate old scourge: Witch hunting

Sherpa climbs Everest 26th time, equals record

Sherpa climbs Everest 26th time, equals record

India plans repatriation of Kohinoor, artifacts from UK

India plans repatriation of Kohinoor, artifacts from UK

Climate change is making cyclones more intense

Climate change is making cyclones more intense

 