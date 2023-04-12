Karnataka polls: BJP releases 2nd list of 23 candidates

Karnataka polls: BJP releases 2nd list of 23 candidates

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 12 2023, 23:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2023, 23:42 ist

The BJP on Wednesday released its second list of 23 candidates for the May 10 Karnataka assembly elections.

The party had on Tuesday named its candidates for 189 seats.

Filing of nominations will begin on April 13 and continue till April 20.

The BJP aims to retain power in the southern state by winning a majority in the 224-seat assembly.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
BJP

