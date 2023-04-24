Karnataka polls: Political parties feel the 'heat', demand for light cottons rises amid election rallies

Harsh summer this time has had its effect on political parties contesting the Karnataka polls 2023. As these parties hold rallies, they are facing a dearth of white and light-coloured clothes, caps and shirts in Bengaluru, as reported by The Times of India.

When people come out in the sweltering heat, they prefer light-coloured clothes, especially white cotton.

"The demand for cotton clothes, including whites, has gone up. Besides the heat, Ramzan season and polls have also pushed it up in a big way. Garments that are in great demand include T-shirts, regular shirts, kurtas and caps within the price range of Rs 200 to Rs 600 per piece. Besides local consumption, huge consignments are also being sent to the other parts of the state," the publication quoted Prakash Bhojani, president, Karnataka Hosiery and Garments' Association.

With elections just a few days away, political parties are placing orders for these light cotton clothes.

"Political parties are our regular customers and often prefer cotton clothes during rallies. But this summer due to the poll season, the orders are only on the upswing. Rallies planned across North Karnataka by all parties will feature special party T-shirts,” the publication quoted a wholesale trader from Chickpet.

And being aware of the expenditure being monitored, it is the political parties themselves who are paying for the dresses for the workers and volunteers. But the problem lies in the sizes. As the orders come in, the stocks get over soon. Parties will have to pay anywhere between Rs 100 and Rs 200 per piece.

Party cadres have been asked to keep a stock of cotton clothes ready all the time in order to protect them from the heat.

"Campaigning in sweltering heat will be challenging and not many would volunteer to do it. But all our volunteer teams and party workers have been told to keep at least two pairs of cotton clothes, preferably white, so that they can protect us in the extreme temperature,” the publication further quoted Mohan Kumar, a part of campaigning committee for a candidate of a national party.

The importance of light-coloured dresses can’t be underestimated. They keep the body cool and prevent itchiness. If not for these, the skin can suffer and leat to unease.

Heatstroke kills many in Maharashtra

Even as the importance of such dresses can’t be gainsaid, at least eleven persons died of heatstroke who had come to attend the grand Maharashtra Bhushan awards ceremony in the satellite township of Navi Mumbai last week.

The Maharashtra Bhushan Award was conferred to the well-known social worker, Dattatreya Narayan Dharmadhikari, popularly known as Appasaheb Dharmadhikari.

How does heatstroke kill?

It may be surprising for many to know that heatstroke can be deathly! In simple words, as the core body temperature increases, the body starts to give up. Important organs like the gut begins to leak toxins and cells - the building blocks of life - also start dying.