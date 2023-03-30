Kitchen sets, gift hampers to cash, Karnataka Police crackdown on poll freebies

In a crackdown on poll freebies, police seized Rs 5.5 lakh in unaccounted-for cash, an SUV and kitchen sets.

Thalaghattapura police stopped a Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza on 100 Feet Road, NICE Road Junction, in Banashankari 6th Stage around 6.30 pm on March 26.

On the back seat, police found a bag containing Rs 5,54,440 in cash. Asked about the cash, car driver Raju S told police that he was a cashier collector at a private firm and the money belongs to his employer. But he had no documents to show for the cash.

In another case, tax inspector Anand A O and his team seized 165 boxes around 9.30 pm on March 25 from R Gundurao Kreedangana in Sirur Park in Seshadripuram. Each box contained 11 Smart Chef gift sets.

On Tuesday night, Halasurugate and SJ Park police seized a few lakhs of rupees and are checking the documents.