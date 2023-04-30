PM Modi holds Grand roadshow resembling mini Dasara procession in Mysuru 

Amid the chanting of 'Modi' 'Modi' by crowds, numbering over a lakh, Prime Minister Narendra held a grand roadshow for more than an hour in Mysuru on Sunday evening. The roadshow resembled a mini Dasara procession, reflecting the culture and tradition of the region on the 4.3km long Raja Marga (Dasara procession route).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrived at the Oval ground (Athletics ground) of the University of Mysuru at 6.15pm in a helicopter, travelled in a closed vehicle from Kautilya circle to MUDA junction on Radhakrishna road, MUDA junction to Ramaswamy circle on JLB road, Ramaswamy circle to Gun House circle on Chamaraja Double road.

Later he was traditionally welcomed amid the tunes of Naadaswara at Gun House circle at the South gate of Mysuru Palace. He got into the open campaign vehicle of BJP there and began the roadshow at 6.28pm. Senior BJP leader K S Eeshwarappa, MP Pratap Simha, MLA S A Ramadass welcomed him with Mysore peta and saffron silk shawl and a hamper of 18 Mysuru specialties/brands including Incense sticks, Mysore sandal soap and others. All three leaders even joined him for the roadshow.

PM Modi proceeded via Basaveshwara circle, Government Maharaja Sankrit Maha Patashala and took the roadshow on Jumbo Savari procession route via Sayyaji Rao road and concluded it at Highway circle in Bannimantap at 7.50pm. From there he proceeded in a closed vehicle to Mysuru airport.

The entire Gun House circle was specially decorated with rare photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right from photos of his childhood days to his photos with his mother, depicting his journey of life and contributions. His several milestone pictures including his interaction with soldiers to washing the feet of 'Paurakarmikas' were displayed there. Also some of these rare photos were also displayed at a few junctions on the road show route.

The entire roadshow route was sealed on either side with metal mesh barricades. Those barricades on the entire roadshow route were wrapped with saffron cloth. Also BJP flags flew all along the route.

Seating arrangements were made at Gun House circle, Sanskrit paatashaala circle and near Dufferin Clock Tower, near Devaraja market. Over 14 cultural troupes performed at different junctions. While artists performed Bharathnatya at Gun House circle, artists of Chilipili gombe team performed near Devaraja market, artists of Dollu Kunitha team performed near KR hospital and so on. Men wearing Mysore peta, and a few women in traditional attires including Kodava sarees welcomed PM Modi at a few junctions on the stretch. Also a few were dressed up as Dr B R Ambedkar, Basavanna and others.

Pavithra Chandru, who had come all the way from Gundlupet was all elated to see PM Modi. Also N Suresh Kumar and Jayasudha couple who had come along with their 16 family members from Coimbatore to Mysore Palace were equally elated to see PM Modi.