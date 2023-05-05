PM roadshow in Bengaluru: Avoid these roads May 5

Bengaluru police have issued a traffic advisory ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 26-km-long roadshow that will crisscross the city's central, southern, western and northwestern areas on Saturday (May 6).

Between 8 am and 1 pm, road users are asked to avoid Raj Bhavan Road; Ramana Maharshi Road; Mehkri Circle; RBI Layout, JP Nagar; Rose Gardens, JP Nagar 15th Cross, 24th Main, 9th Cross; Sirsi Circle; JJ Nagar; Binny Mill Road; South End Circle; Shalini Ground; Armugam Circle; Bull Temple Road; Ramakrishna Ashrama; Uma Theatre; Chamarajpet Main Road, TR Mill; Balekayi Mandi; KP Agrahara; Magadi Main Road; Cholarapalya; MC Circle; West of Chord Road; MC Layout, 1st Cross Road, MC Layout-Nagarabhavi Road; BGS Ground; Havanur Junction; 8th Main Road and 15th Main Road, Basaveshwaranagar; Shankara Mutt Junction; Modi Hospital Road; Navarang Junction; MKK Road; Malleswaram Circle; Sampige Road and Sankey Road.

The convoy will begin from Brigade Millenium in JP Nagar 7th Phase and snake through several parts of Jayanagar. The prime minister will drive by South End Circle, Madhavarao Circle and Dodda Ganapathi Temple Junction before reaching Mysore Circle. The roadshow will end at 18th Cross Junction on Sampige Road after passing through Malleswaram.

Priority will be given to emergency vehicles such as ambulances and public vehicle movement will be managed before the roadshow begins, Dr Suman Pennekar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), West Division, told DH. "We will post officers along the route to ensure diversions are given to people wherever possible, keeping their convenience in mind."

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M N Anucheth noted that diversions would be dynamic. Roads through the route will not be completely blocked and will be opened to traffic as soon as the convoy passes through them, he said.

“People should plan in advance to avoid the roads but if getting on these roads is inevitable, they might experience delays and have to take alternative routes,” he told this reporter. He added that the police would strive to minimise public inconvenience as much as possible.