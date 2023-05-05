Karnataka polls: BBMP deploys officers ahead of Modi's roadshow

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mega roadshow in Bengaluru, the BBMP has activated its different departments to ensure the 36 km of stretch is spick and span.

The team of officers is expected to ensure the roads are free of debris and dust, while the streetlights are functioning properly. Part of the responsibility also includes cleaning of drains and ensuring the roads as well as footpaths are in good condition.

As per the revised plan, the BJP’s star campaigner is scheduled to hold a roadshow on Friday and Saturday.

The Saturday roadshow will cover the central business district (CBD) areas, starting from New Thippsandra, Indiranagar, Ulsoor, and extending to Brigade road. On Sunday morning, the Prime Minister is scheduled to cover parts of Bommanahalli, BTM Layout, Jayanagara, Gandhinagar, Rajajinagar, Malleshwaram, and other areas.

“We are not taking up any new work. We are merely ensuring that the work that is already in progress is completed quickly. Besides the Prime Minister’s visit, we also want to make sure that the city as well as the surroundings of all polling booths are well maintained,” a senior BBMP official said.

On Wednesday night, a tractor and an earth mover were seen clearing debris near Ulsoor junction. Around half a kilometer away, two mechanical sweeping machines were clearing the dust that had accumulated for several months along the median. The quantity of dust was so large that workers were manually removing it and throwing it onto the median.

Sources in the BBMP said that a meeting was chaired by Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath to share responsibility for ensuring the upkeep of the city by dividing the work among different departments. The task involves implementing works such as clearing garbage or fixing street lights, which have already been tendered out.

Other than the annual maintenance of arterial roads, the BBMP has engaged private firms to undertake a number of works, including using tractors to clear debris dumped along the road. It has also invested heavily to ensure that every ward is free from blackspots. A separate contract has been awarded for the upkeep of streetlights.

It is a known fact that contractors do not always take up the work as mentioned in the tenders due to poor supervision by officials.