Poll violence: Section 144 of CrPC imposed in parts of Mangaluru

Following an untoward incident at Moodushedde, prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in five police station jurisdiction coming under Mangaluru Commissionerate limits.

The prohibitory order will be in force till 6 am of May 14 in Bajpe, Kavoor, Moodbidri, Surathkal and Mangaluru rural police station limits, said DCP (law and order) Anshu Kumar.

A scuffle had broke out between Congress and BJP workers on Wednesday late evening resulting in stone pelting. Four persons including a police had suffered injuries, said Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain. The situation is under control, he said.

Miscreants had allegedly pelted stones at Moodbidri Congress candidate Mithun Rai's car on Wednesday evening.

Police sources said when BJP workers who had gathered in Moodushedde allegedly shouted slogans in favour of the Prime Minister when Mithun Rai's vehicle passed by.

Enraged Congress party workers retaliated by shouting slogans in favour of Congress.