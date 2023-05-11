Poll violence: Sec 144 imposed in parts of Mangaluru

Poll violence: Section 144 of CrPC imposed in parts of Mangaluru

Miscreants had allegedly pelted stones at Moodbidri Congress candidate Mithun Rai's car on Wednesday evening

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 11 2023, 06:51 ist
  • updated: May 11 2023, 07:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Following an untoward incident at Moodushedde, prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in five police station jurisdiction coming under Mangaluru Commissionerate limits.

The prohibitory order will be in force till 6 am of May 14 in Bajpe, Kavoor, Moodbidri, Surathkal and Mangaluru rural police station limits, said DCP (law and order) Anshu Kumar. 

A scuffle had broke out between Congress and BJP workers on Wednesday late evening resulting in stone pelting. Four persons including a police had suffered injuries, said Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain.  The situation is under control, he said. 

Read | Group clashes reported on polling day

Miscreants had allegedly pelted stones at Moodbidri Congress candidate Mithun Rai's car on Wednesday evening. 

Police sources said when BJP workers who had gathered in Moodushedde allegedly shouted slogans in favour of the Prime Minister when Mithun Rai's vehicle passed by.

Enraged Congress party workers retaliated by shouting slogans in favour of Congress.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Mangaluru
Crime
BJP
Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

Video of couple kissing in Delhi Metro coach goes viral

Video of couple kissing in Delhi Metro coach goes viral

An elephant never forgotten

An elephant never forgotten

AI: Neither artificial nor intelligent

AI: Neither artificial nor intelligent

Cop asks girl 'groped' in temple to tone down complaint

Cop asks girl 'groped' in temple to tone down complaint

Sandalwood stars observe greater voter enthusiasm

Sandalwood stars observe greater voter enthusiasm

Human pangenome unveils 'new age of genetic diagnosis'

Human pangenome unveils 'new age of genetic diagnosis'

Pet lovers gatecrash seminar on stray dog menace

Pet lovers gatecrash seminar on stray dog menace

'Special 26'-style heist at jewellery shop in Delhi

'Special 26'-style heist at jewellery shop in Delhi

India eyes green hydrogen bunkering at major ports

India eyes green hydrogen bunkering at major ports

Cyclone Mocha: How and why cyclones are named?

Cyclone Mocha: How and why cyclones are named?

 