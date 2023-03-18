Rahul tarnishing India's image overseas: BJP General Secretary Arun Singh

BJP General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh stated that people will teach a lesson to Congress in the forthcoming Assembly polls for tarnishing the image of India in overseas by stating that Indian constitution is in danger and there is a need to save democracy.

Speaking to media persons after inspecting the arrangements being made for Maha Sangam convention of Vijay Sankalpa Yatre on the outskirts of the city, here on Saturday, he said, people of the country would never forgive Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for asking people to save democracy in America and European countries. Rahul, who took out Bharat Jodo Yatra earlier, is tarnishing the image of the country in overseas. So, Congress party is losing polls across India. People of Karnataka will reject Congress in the coming Assembly polls, he added.

Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan said, the Maha Sangam convention, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part, slated to be held in Davangere on March 25 will create a new record in politics. It will be a fair of Karnataka's development. Over ten lakh people are expected to attend it.