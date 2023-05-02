‘Vote for change,’ says Priyanka Gandhi in Karnataka's Mandya

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his ministers and the BJP government to go for the polls in Karnataka putting forth the problems faced by the people here like unemployment, price rise and not by talking about other factors.

Priyanka Gandhi was addressing a huge gathering in Mandya on Tuesday. She called upon the people to ‘vote for change’ and vote for ‘progress and prosperity’.

The programme was delayed by more than an hour. She sought apology from the gathering for the delay as she travelled by road as there was a technical problem in the chopper.

Karnataka is popular across the world for its culture, tradition and great people like Basavanna. Despite the state being blessed with natural resources, educated and hard-working people, the situation in the state is worse in the last three years. Unemployment, price rise has been haunting the public due to the corrupt governance, she alleged.

Alleging the BJP as the 40 per cent commission government, Priyanka said the government has been looting the people for the last three years. It came to power by breaking the government and buying the MLAs.

Pointing out the various scams of the BJP government, Priyanka announced the various programmes of the Congress party like Gruhalakshmi, Gruhajyothi and others if they come to power.

She also called upon the people to think seriously about their future and that of their children before casting their vote for the elections.

The BJP leaders have no confidence to face the people and talk about the development.

A change has started and the people of the state will bring about a change in the 2023 elections by ensuring victory of the Congress with majority, Priyanka said.

“It is your responsibility to seek answers from the leaders irrespective of Congress, BJP or others. The BJP government has done nothing for the people. Remove the government and vote for Congress for a bright future”, Priyanka said.