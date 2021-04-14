Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Kanhangad Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Kanhangad Assembly Constituency (AC No 4) in Kasaragod district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Kanhangad Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India candidate E.Chandrashekaran won Kanhangad constituency seat by a margin of 16.20% beating Indian National Congress candidate Dhanya Suresh by 26,011 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kanhangad assembly constituency.