Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Udma Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Udma Assembly Constituency (AC No 3) in Kasaragod district went to polls on April 6, 2021.
Kerala Election Result 2021: Udma Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.
In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate K Kunhiraman won Udma constituency seat by a margin of 2.40% beating Indian National Congress candidate K Sudhakaran by 3,832 votes.
Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Udma assembly constituency.
Covid-19 vaccines in India: Where do they stand?
Foreign firms vie to rebuild ravaged Beirut port
In Pics | These are the top 10 best countries in 2021
J&J vaccine and clots: A risk, if it exists, is tiny
Uranium enrichment's role in Iran's nuclear programme
The fight over offensive terms in computing
How the first Tokyo Olympics changed the face of Japan
The challenges that Covid-19 poses for women in science
How Japan will release radioactive water into the ocean