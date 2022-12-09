Rajnath, Yediyurappa, Arjun Munda central observers for BJP MLAs' meet to pick Gujarat CM

BSY among central observers for meet to pick Gujarat CM

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 09 2022, 20:41 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2022, 20:45 ist

Senior BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, B S Yediyurappa and Arjun Munda were appointed on Friday as central observers for the meeting of the party's new MLAs in Gujarat to pick the next chief minister.

The BJP has called a meeting of its newly elected legislators on Saturday morning to elect the legislature party leader who will be the next chief minister.

The BJP has announced earlier that Bhupendra Patel will continue as its chief minister in the state. 

BJP
Gujarat
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022
Assembly Elections 2022

