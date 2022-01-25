Other parties criminalised politics, pushed Uttar Pradesh into jungle raj: Mayawati

Others criminalised politics: Mayawati attacks rivals

Mayawati also accused her political rivals of keeping the state backward, but continuing with their 'jumlas'

BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday attacked her rivals, saying they have pushed Uttar Pradesh into "jungle raj" by criminalising politics, politicising crime and protecting the mafia.

In a tweet in Hindi, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief said that governments of all parties except that of the BSP are guilty of troubling the public.

Mayawati also accused her political rivals of keeping the state backward, but continuing with their 'jumlas' (tall claims).

"Governments of all parties, except BSP, are guilty of troubling the public by criminalising politics and politicising crime, playing with the law and protecting their party's goons and mafia, and pushing Uttar Pradesh into jungle raj by keeping it poor and backward. But their jumlas continue," she said. 

