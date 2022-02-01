UP Polls: Jayant Chaudhary hits back at Yogi for calling him, Akhilesh Yadav 'rioters'

Jayant slams Yogi for calling him, Akhilesh 'rioters'

Adityanath had said on Sunday that the duo (Jayant and Akhilesh) wanted to engineer riots in the state

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav with Rashtriya Lok Dal National President Jayant Chaudhary. Credit: PTI Photo

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary on Tuesday hit back at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for calling him and Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav) 'rioters' and that he (Yogi) would make them feel ''cold wave'' in the summer months of May and June.

''The Baba (Adityanath) is calling us rioters and threatening cold waves in May and June. Push the button on the handpump (RLD election symbol) in such large numbers that they start feeling the heat,'' Jayant said during the door-to-door campaign in Aligarh district.

Adityanath had said on Sunday that the duo (Jayant and Akhilesh) wanted to engineer riots in the state. ''Two rioters have joined hands,'' the UP CM had remarked.

Read | Ahead of key Uttar Pradesh polls, BJP revives Hindu-Muslim dispute

The RLD president said that BJP had realised it was going to lose the forthcoming assembly polls and therefore, its leaders were making casteist and communal remarks.

''Amit Shah has been referring to Jats in his speeches. We are all farmers. The BJP leaders are humiliating the farmers by trying to divide them into castes,'' Jayant said during an interaction with voters in Aligarh.

He said the BJP government at the Centre scrapped the three farm laws under pressure from the farmers but the promises remain unfulfilled. ''The Centre is yet to set up a committee on the MSP. The arrears of sugarcane farmers are yet to be cleared. The farmers are forced to sell their produce much below the market rates,'' he added.

SP and RLD are contesting the forthcoming assembly polls in alliance. The western region of the state will vote in the first two phases of polling on February 10 and 14.

