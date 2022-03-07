Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Atrauliya Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Atrauliya Assembly Constituency (AC No. 343) in Azamgarh district went to polls on March 7, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Atrauliya Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, SP candidate Dr.Sangram Yadav won Atrauliya constituency seat securing 74276 votes, beating BJP candidate Kanhaiya Lal Nishad by a margin of 2467 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Atrauliya constituency were 359276. Of that, 2,09,230 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

